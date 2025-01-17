Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
951.1
|0
|58,754.14
|11.18
|0.11
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,874.85
|37.4
|55,299.08
|695.86
|0.32
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.85
|12.9
|19,898.4
|500.42
|1.51
|4,346.18
|202.24
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
116.53
|25.55
|9,268.94
|227.46
|0.44
|3,843.84
|46.12
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
169.72
|48.82
|9,102.89
|78.6
|0.75
|4,289.56
|83.96
