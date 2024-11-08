iifl-logo-icon 1
Nova Agritech Ltd Board Meeting

64.99
(2.14%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:59:56 AM

Nova Agritech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting8 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Nova Agritech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Financial Results as on 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Nova Agritech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Quarterly Un-audited Financial Results as on 30th June 2024 along with Limited Review Report. 2. Board Report alongwith annexures for FY 2023-24 3. Notice of 17th Annual General Meeting Financial Results for Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jun 202422 Jun 2024
Investment in Wholly-Owned Subsidiary by subsicribing Optionally Convertible Debentures
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
Nova Agritech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Audited (standalone and consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 Apr 20242 Apr 2024
The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Tuesday, 2nd April, 2024, have inter alia, considered and approved the following - 1. Appointment of Mr. Rajesh . Appointment of Mr. Rajesh Cherukuri (DIN: 09840611) as Additional Director designated as Whole-Time-Director of the Company The Board of Director in its meeting held today i.e. 2nd April, 2024 have inter-alia approved the re-appointment of following Auditors for FY 2024-25 - 1. P. S. Rao & Associates as ..
Board Meeting15 Mar 202415 Mar 2024
Inter alia, to consider and approve Appointment of CEO of the Company and Investment in Wholly-Owned Subsidiary by subsicribing Optionally Convertible Debentures Appointment of CEO of the Company and Investment in Wholly-Owned Subsidiary by subsicribing Optionally Convertible Debentures (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.03.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20248 Feb 2024
Nova Agritech Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 inter alia to consider the Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. Wednesday, 14th February, 2024, have inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited review report, as recommended by the Audit Committee. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Nova Agritech: Related News

No Record Found

