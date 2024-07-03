Nova Agritech Ltd Summary

Nova Agritech Limited was incorporated as Nova Agritech Private Limited on May 09, 2007 with the RoC, Hyderabad. Later on, Company converted to a Public Company and name was changed to Nova Agritech Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation on September 24, 2018 issued by the RoC, Hyderabad. The Company is an agri-input manufacturer offering soil health management, crop nutrition and crop protection products focusedon tech-based farmer driven solution approach, wherein it offer ecologically sustainable and nutritionally balanced products based on Research and Development. The Company manufacture, distribute and market product categories consisting of soil health management products; crop nutrition products; bio stimulant products; bio pesticide products, Integrated Pest Management products; new technologies; and crop protection products. Currently, the crop protection products are manufactured by subsidiary Nova Agri Sciences Private Limited.The Companys business was started by the founder Promoter, Sambasivarao Yeluri and Kalyana Chakravarthy. The Company was incorporated in 2007 to provide plant nutrition and plant protection products for specialty agricultural, horticultural and home garden market that are ideal to be used in agricultural industry and which are sustainable, environmentally safe, economically feasible, and chemical free and 100% eco friendly. Currently, the Company is engaged in the business of Manufacturing and supplying of bio-fertilizers, bio-pesticides, bio-fungicides, plant growth promoters, micro and macro nutrients that are recognized as ideal organic products, commercially viable for organic farming. It has developed a network of more than 3,800 dealers spread in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal and Assam.In 2010, the Company expanded business in the states of Karnataka & Tamil Nadu and later in 2012, expanded to Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. It completed construction of manufacturing facility at Telangana in 2014. In year 2017, it acquired the manufacturing unit of Nova Agri Sciences Pvt. Ltd and Nova Agri Seeds India Pvt. Ltd. and established them as subsidiaries to expand scope of product and market reach. Through its subsidiaries, it got into manufacturing and marketing of Agricultural Bio Products, Organics Manures and Micro Nutrients.The Company launched beneficial element fertilizers V-Lock in the market since year 2020. In 2022, the Company introduced fertilizer and pesticide spraying drones Nova Agribot and soil health scanning device Bhu-Parikshak to market and then, launched beneficial element fertilizers HY-Clean in the market. It further expanded the business through C&F agents in the States of Gujrat,Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.In January 2024, the Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of 3,50,75,693 Equity Shares by raising equity capital from public aggregating to Rs 143.81 Crore consisting a Fresh Issue of 2,73,17,073 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 112 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 77,58,620 Equity Shares aggregating Rs 31.81 Crore