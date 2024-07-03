Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹75.63
Prev. Close₹75.63
Turnover(Lac.)₹171.22
Day's High₹76.47
Day's Low₹75.42
52 Week's High₹107.5
52 Week's Low₹64.4
Book Value₹50.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,543.39
P/E11.85
EPS6.38
Divi. Yield1.98
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
203.64
203.64
203.64
203.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
747.55
682.38
410.79
256.29
Net Worth
951.19
886.02
614.43
459.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,527
2,079.18
1,993.6
1,499.02
yoy growth (%)
-26.55
4.29
32.99
-18.43
Raw materials
-815.35
-1,185.17
-1,076.63
-790.4
As % of sales
53.39
57
54
52.72
Employee costs
-60.05
-58.91
-52.8
-52.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
46.62
56.97
34.78
26.35
Depreciation
-38.23
-32.14
-40.11
-30.83
Tax paid
5.22
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
-386.22
82.44
-177.71
532.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.55
4.29
32.99
-18.43
Op profit growth
-37.56
1.76
105.43
38.08
EBIT growth
-33.3
20.44
104.93
33.48
Net profit growth
-8.93
52.96
41.25
6.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,933.43
2,819.27
1,864.76
1,517.56
2,067.12
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,933.43
2,819.27
1,864.76
1,517.56
2,067.12
Other Operating Income
10.43
9.55
10.16
9.45
12.06
Other Income
45.36
42.1
56.65
58.98
23.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Ashwin C Muthiah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
M B Ganesh
Independent Director
T K Arun
Independent Director
S Radhakrishnan
Independent Director
Debendranath Sarangi
Independent Director
Rita Chandrasekar
Nominee
Devaki Ashwin Muthiah
Whole-time Director
E Balu
Nominee (TIDCO)
SANDEEP NANDURI
Nominee (TIDCO)
APOORVA BALARAMAN
Independent Director
B S Purshotham
Independent Director
Latha Ramanathan
Reports by Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd
Summary
Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC) is one of the leading Indian fertilizer manufacturing companies in the country located at Thoothukudi in State of Tamil Nadu. It is a joint venture founded by Dr M A Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), a state-owned industrial development institution.At present, Company is engaged in the manufacture/ import and sale of nitrogenous and phosphatic fertilizers, besides business interests in engineering, biotech and pharmaceuticals. They have seven manufacturing units spread across Tamil Nadu. Their subsidiaries include Orchard Microsystems Ltd, SPIC Petrochemicals Ltd, SPEL Semiconductor Ltd, Indo-Jordan Chemicals Company Ltd, Ind-Ital Chemicals Ltd and SPIC Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd, Mauritius.The Company is manufacturing and selling Urea, a Nitrogenous chemical fertilizer and has its manufacturing facility at Tuticorin. It operates mainly in 4 divisions, namely fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, engineering & construction services and agri-business divisions. Their fertilisers division manufactures fertilisers and intermediates; the pharmaceuticals division manufactures penicillin-G and other formulations. The engineering division offers specialized and turnkey project-based solutions and agri-business includes tissue culture plants, hybrid seeds, bio-fertilisers etc. The pharmaceuticals division consists of four strategic sub-divisions, namely penicillin-G, APIs, finished do
The Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75.79 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd is ₹1543.39 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd is 11.85 and 1.53 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd is ₹64.4 and ₹107.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.95%, 3 Years at 9.80%, 1 Year at -9.83%, 6 Month at -9.49%, 3 Month at -10.56% and 1 Month at -2.13%.
