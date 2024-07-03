Summary

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC) is one of the leading Indian fertilizer manufacturing companies in the country located at Thoothukudi in State of Tamil Nadu. It is a joint venture founded by Dr M A Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), a state-owned industrial development institution.At present, Company is engaged in the manufacture/ import and sale of nitrogenous and phosphatic fertilizers, besides business interests in engineering, biotech and pharmaceuticals. They have seven manufacturing units spread across Tamil Nadu. Their subsidiaries include Orchard Microsystems Ltd, SPIC Petrochemicals Ltd, SPEL Semiconductor Ltd, Indo-Jordan Chemicals Company Ltd, Ind-Ital Chemicals Ltd and SPIC Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd, Mauritius.The Company is manufacturing and selling Urea, a Nitrogenous chemical fertilizer and has its manufacturing facility at Tuticorin. It operates mainly in 4 divisions, namely fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, engineering & construction services and agri-business divisions. Their fertilisers division manufactures fertilisers and intermediates; the pharmaceuticals division manufactures penicillin-G and other formulations. The engineering division offers specialized and turnkey project-based solutions and agri-business includes tissue culture plants, hybrid seeds, bio-fertilisers etc. The pharmaceuticals division consists of four strategic sub-divisions, namely penicillin-G, APIs, finished do

