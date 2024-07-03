iifl-logo-icon 1
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd Share Price

75.79
(0.21%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:37 PM

  • Open75.63
  • Day's High76.47
  • 52 Wk High107.5
  • Prev. Close75.63
  • Day's Low75.42
  • 52 Wk Low 64.4
  • Turnover (lac)171.22
  • P/E11.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.75
  • EPS6.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,543.39
  • Div. Yield1.98
No Records Found

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

75.63

Prev. Close

75.63

Turnover(Lac.)

171.22

Day's High

76.47

Day's Low

75.42

52 Week's High

107.5

52 Week's Low

64.4

Book Value

50.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,543.39

P/E

11.85

EPS

6.38

Divi. Yield

1.98

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 12 Sep, 2024

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.28%

Foreign: 9.28%

Indian: 39.69%

Non-Promoter- 1.66%

Institutions: 1.66%

Non-Institutions: 41.10%

Custodian: 8.24%

Share Price

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

203.64

203.64

203.64

203.64

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

747.55

682.38

410.79

256.29

Net Worth

951.19

886.02

614.43

459.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,527

2,079.18

1,993.6

1,499.02

yoy growth (%)

-26.55

4.29

32.99

-18.43

Raw materials

-815.35

-1,185.17

-1,076.63

-790.4

As % of sales

53.39

57

54

52.72

Employee costs

-60.05

-58.91

-52.8

-52.64

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

46.62

56.97

34.78

26.35

Depreciation

-38.23

-32.14

-40.11

-30.83

Tax paid

5.22

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

-386.22

82.44

-177.71

532.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.55

4.29

32.99

-18.43

Op profit growth

-37.56

1.76

105.43

38.08

EBIT growth

-33.3

20.44

104.93

33.48

Net profit growth

-8.93

52.96

41.25

6.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,933.43

2,819.27

1,864.76

1,517.56

2,067.12

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,933.43

2,819.27

1,864.76

1,517.56

2,067.12

Other Operating Income

10.43

9.55

10.16

9.45

12.06

Other Income

45.36

42.1

56.65

58.98

23.64

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Ashwin C Muthiah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

M B Ganesh

Independent Director

T K Arun

Independent Director

S Radhakrishnan

Independent Director

Debendranath Sarangi

Independent Director

Rita Chandrasekar

Nominee

Devaki Ashwin Muthiah

Whole-time Director

E Balu

Nominee (TIDCO)

SANDEEP NANDURI

Nominee (TIDCO)

APOORVA BALARAMAN

Independent Director

B S Purshotham

Independent Director

Latha Ramanathan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd

Summary

Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC) is one of the leading Indian fertilizer manufacturing companies in the country located at Thoothukudi in State of Tamil Nadu. It is a joint venture founded by Dr M A Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO), a state-owned industrial development institution.At present, Company is engaged in the manufacture/ import and sale of nitrogenous and phosphatic fertilizers, besides business interests in engineering, biotech and pharmaceuticals. They have seven manufacturing units spread across Tamil Nadu. Their subsidiaries include Orchard Microsystems Ltd, SPIC Petrochemicals Ltd, SPEL Semiconductor Ltd, Indo-Jordan Chemicals Company Ltd, Ind-Ital Chemicals Ltd and SPIC Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd, Mauritius.The Company is manufacturing and selling Urea, a Nitrogenous chemical fertilizer and has its manufacturing facility at Tuticorin. It operates mainly in 4 divisions, namely fertilisers, pharmaceuticals, engineering & construction services and agri-business divisions. Their fertilisers division manufactures fertilisers and intermediates; the pharmaceuticals division manufactures penicillin-G and other formulations. The engineering division offers specialized and turnkey project-based solutions and agri-business includes tissue culture plants, hybrid seeds, bio-fertilisers etc. The pharmaceuticals division consists of four strategic sub-divisions, namely penicillin-G, APIs, finished do
Company FAQs

What is the Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹75.79 today.

What is the Market Cap of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd is ₹1543.39 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd is 11.85 and 1.53 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd is ₹64.4 and ₹107.5 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd?

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.95%, 3 Years at 9.80%, 1 Year at -9.83%, 6 Month at -9.49%, 3 Month at -10.56% and 1 Month at -2.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.98 %
Institutions - 1.67 %
Public - 41.10 %

