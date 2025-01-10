Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
203.64
203.64
203.64
203.64
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
747.55
682.38
410.79
256.29
Net Worth
951.19
886.02
614.43
459.93
Minority Interest
Debt
470.87
400.55
305.08
103.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
24.04
16.53
3.29
1.61
Total Liabilities
1,446.1
1,303.1
922.8
565.29
Fixed Assets
685.75
658.02
683.81
542.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
100.69
92.17
94.13
58.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
154.97
178.31
105.4
105.4
Networking Capital
331.04
357.18
33.34
-247.05
Inventories
96.41
221.28
449.41
358.04
Inventory Days
85.58
Sundry Debtors
17.71
10.06
0.45
7.19
Debtor Days
1.71
Other Current Assets
434.66
941.85
276.39
487.73
Sundry Creditors
-64.45
-604.81
-506.26
-974.41
Creditor Days
232.91
Other Current Liabilities
-153.29
-211.2
-186.64
-125.6
Cash
173.65
17.42
6.1
105.59
Total Assets
1,446.1
1,303.1
922.79
565.29
