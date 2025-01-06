Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
46.62
56.97
34.78
26.35
Depreciation
-38.23
-32.14
-40.11
-30.83
Tax paid
5.22
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
-386.22
82.44
-177.71
532.75
Other operating items
Operating
-372.6
107.23
-183.04
528.27
Capital expenditure
206.44
166.38
18.58
-1,133.17
Free cash flow
-166.16
273.61
-164.46
-604.89
Equity raised
401.32
241.97
129.85
56.39
Investing
-5.44
28.9
-0.47
3.56
Financing
41.67
323.83
-27.72
655.69
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
271.39
868.32
-62.8
110.74
