Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

72.06
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd

S P I C FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

46.62

56.97

34.78

26.35

Depreciation

-38.23

-32.14

-40.11

-30.83

Tax paid

5.22

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

-386.22

82.44

-177.71

532.75

Other operating items

Operating

-372.6

107.23

-183.04

528.27

Capital expenditure

206.44

166.38

18.58

-1,133.17

Free cash flow

-166.16

273.61

-164.46

-604.89

Equity raised

401.32

241.97

129.85

56.39

Investing

-5.44

28.9

-0.47

3.56

Financing

41.67

323.83

-27.72

655.69

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

271.39

868.32

-62.8

110.74

