Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
755.01
751.74
120.05
504.49
741.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
755.01
751.74
120.05
504.49
741.83
Other Operating Income
4.57
2.6
4.83
1.91
1.81
Other Income
6
14.04
12.3
13.71
12.5
Total Income
765.58
768.38
137.18
520.11
756.14
Total Expenditure
692.8
656
146.64
450.44
658.82
PBIDT
72.78
112.38
-9.46
69.67
97.32
Interest
10.53
11.92
20.68
8.26
7.77
PBDT
62.25
100.46
-30.14
61.41
89.55
Depreciation
9.5
9.41
9.43
9.48
9.56
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.31
13.85
0.4
7.89
0.79
Deferred Tax
8.27
14.65
-15.74
10.76
26.57
Reported Profit After Tax
35.17
62.55
-24.23
33.28
52.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
35.17
62.55
-24.23
33.28
52.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-48.21
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
35.17
62.55
23.98
33.28
52.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.73
3.07
-1.19
1.78
2.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
203.64
203.64
203.64
203.64
203.64
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.63
14.94
-7.88
13.8
13.11
PBDTM(%)
8.24
13.36
-25.1
12.17
12.07
PATM(%)
4.65
8.32
-20.18
6.59
7.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.