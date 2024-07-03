iifl-logo-icon 1
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd Quarterly Results

74.05
(2.76%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

755.01

751.74

120.05

504.49

741.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

755.01

751.74

120.05

504.49

741.83

Other Operating Income

4.57

2.6

4.83

1.91

1.81

Other Income

6

14.04

12.3

13.71

12.5

Total Income

765.58

768.38

137.18

520.11

756.14

Total Expenditure

692.8

656

146.64

450.44

658.82

PBIDT

72.78

112.38

-9.46

69.67

97.32

Interest

10.53

11.92

20.68

8.26

7.77

PBDT

62.25

100.46

-30.14

61.41

89.55

Depreciation

9.5

9.41

9.43

9.48

9.56

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.31

13.85

0.4

7.89

0.79

Deferred Tax

8.27

14.65

-15.74

10.76

26.57

Reported Profit After Tax

35.17

62.55

-24.23

33.28

52.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

35.17

62.55

-24.23

33.28

52.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-48.21

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

35.17

62.55

23.98

33.28

52.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.73

3.07

-1.19

1.78

2.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

203.64

203.64

203.64

203.64

203.64

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.63

14.94

-7.88

13.8

13.11

PBDTM(%)

8.24

13.36

-25.1

12.17

12.07

PATM(%)

4.65

8.32

-20.18

6.59

7.09

S P I C: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd

