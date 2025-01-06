iifl-logo-icon 1
Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

72.06
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,527

2,079.18

1,993.6

1,499.02

yoy growth (%)

-26.55

4.29

32.99

-18.43

Raw materials

-815.35

-1,185.17

-1,076.63

-790.4

As % of sales

53.39

57

54

52.72

Employee costs

-60.05

-58.91

-52.8

-52.64

As % of sales

3.93

2.83

2.64

3.51

Other costs

-581.17

-722.27

-753.3

-602

As % of sales (Other Cost)

38.05

34.73

37.78

40.15

Operating profit

70.42

112.8

110.85

53.95

OPM

4.61

5.42

5.56

3.59

Depreciation

-38.23

-32.14

-40.11

-30.83

Interest expense

-14.15

-34.15

-40.87

-10.56

Other income

28.58

10.46

4.92

13.79

Profit before tax

46.62

56.97

34.78

26.35

Taxes

5.22

-0.03

0

0

Tax rate

11.21

-0.06

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

51.85

56.94

34.78

26.35

Exceptional items

0

0

2.44

0

Net profit

51.85

56.94

37.22

26.35

yoy growth (%)

-8.93

52.96

41.25

6.38

NPM

3.39

2.73

1.86

1.75

QUICKLINKS FOR Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd

