|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,527
2,079.18
1,993.6
1,499.02
yoy growth (%)
-26.55
4.29
32.99
-18.43
Raw materials
-815.35
-1,185.17
-1,076.63
-790.4
As % of sales
53.39
57
54
52.72
Employee costs
-60.05
-58.91
-52.8
-52.64
As % of sales
3.93
2.83
2.64
3.51
Other costs
-581.17
-722.27
-753.3
-602
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.05
34.73
37.78
40.15
Operating profit
70.42
112.8
110.85
53.95
OPM
4.61
5.42
5.56
3.59
Depreciation
-38.23
-32.14
-40.11
-30.83
Interest expense
-14.15
-34.15
-40.87
-10.56
Other income
28.58
10.46
4.92
13.79
Profit before tax
46.62
56.97
34.78
26.35
Taxes
5.22
-0.03
0
0
Tax rate
11.21
-0.06
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
51.85
56.94
34.78
26.35
Exceptional items
0
0
2.44
0
Net profit
51.85
56.94
37.22
26.35
yoy growth (%)
-8.93
52.96
41.25
6.38
NPM
3.39
2.73
1.86
1.75
