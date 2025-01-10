STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 2023-24

To the Members of Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss, including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Recognition, measurement and valuation of Subsidy income and related receivables

Refer to Note 2 (iv) Revenue Recognition and Note 23 Revenue from operations to the standalone financial statements. The Company has recognised subsidy income of . 1,933.43 Crores for the year ended March 31, 2024.

The Company recognises concession (subsidy) income receivable in accordance with the New Pricing Scheme for Urea from the Department of Fertilizers, Government of India.

Recognition of subsidy income and assessment of its recoverability is subject to exercise of significant judgement and interpretation of relevant notifications by the management, which includes satisfaction of conditions specified in notifications, evaluation of recoverability of receivables etc., and has accordingly been considered as a key audit matter.

Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to the following:

• We understood the subsidy income recognition process, evaluated the design and implementation, and operating effectiveness of internal controls relating to subsidy income and related receivables.

• We read and understood their interpretations of the relevant circulars and notifications issued by GOI from time to time with regard to the subsidy policies that impact subsidy income and related receivables.

• We reconciled the sales quantity considered for subsidy income with the actual sales made by the Company and customer acknowledgements as per the iFMS portal of the DOF.

• We reviewed the quantities and rates considered for the purpose of recognising freight subsidy.

• We evaluated Managements assessment and reviewed underlying calculations regarding compliance with relevant conditions as specified in the notifications and policies.

• We analysed and discussed the status of outstanding subsidy receivables and its realisability with the Management and assessed the reasonability of provisions made towards outstanding subsidy receivables

• We traced credits to bank statements for the receipts during the year.

• We assessed the presentation of subsidy income along with related receivables and related disclosures in the standalone financial statements.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report and Management discussion & analysis etc but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Directors report and Management discussion & analysis is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Directors report and Management discussion & analysis, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance under SA 720 The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

We give in "Annexure A" a detailed description of Auditors responsibilities for Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters

specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other comprehensive income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) The reservation relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

(g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure C".

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 34 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (1) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in

the Note 45 (a) to the Standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(2) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the Note 45 (b) to the Standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, as on the date of this audit report, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(3) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, and according to the information and explanations provided to us by the

Management in this regard nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (1) and (2) above, contain any material mis-statement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year in respect of the same declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013 to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared amount of 30.55 Crores is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend. (Refer Note 50 to the Standalone financial statements)

vi. (1) Based on our examination, except for the instances mentioned below, the Company has used

two accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account during the year ended March 31,2024, which have a feature of recording the audit trail (edit log) facility that was enabled and has operated for relevant transactions recorded in the software throughout the year:

i. In the case of one accounting software used for maintaining its books of accounts, the audit trail was enabled at the application level throughout the year except for certain relevant transactions and was enabled at the database level with effect from February 5, 2024, to log any direct data changes. Accordingly, the audit trail facility which has been enabled, as explained above, has operated throughout the period for which it has been enabled for relevant transactions in the software. Further, during the course of our examination, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail being tampered with, post enablement of the audit trail facility.

ii. In the case of another accounting software used for the purposes of sales order creation and invoice generation, it has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log facility) only at the data base level but not at the application level. Further, the audit trail feature has not been enabled throughout the year at the data base level.

(2) Based on our examination, the Company has used an accounting software which is operated and maintained by third party software service provider for processing its payroll transactions for the year ended March 31, 2024. In the absence of independent auditors report from the service provider, we are unable to comment whether this software has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, nor are we able to comment on whether the audit trail feature was enabled in the said software and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in this software.

3. In our opinion, according to information, explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors is within the limits laid prescribed under Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act and the rules thereunder.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and examination of records of the Company, details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024, on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount Demanded (Rs in crores) Amount Paid ( In crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Central Excise Act 1944 Excise Duty 0.98 0.08 2001-02 to 2004-05 & 2011-12 to 2013-14 to June 2017 Customs, Excise and Service tax appellate Tribunal The Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax 2.36 0.18 2015-16 to June 2017 Customs, Excise and Service tax appellate Tribunal The Sales Tax Act under various state enactments Local Sales Tax 8.35 0.73 2003-04 to 2011-12 Additional/ Deputy Commissioner (Appeals)/Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 9.61 - April 2017 to March 2018 Madurai Bench of Madras High Court