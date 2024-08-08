Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange about Dividend Updates The Board of Directors have recommended a Dividend on Equity of Rs. 1.50 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each (15%), for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM). The date of payment of dividend will be informed in due course, upon finalization of the date of the AGM Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 13-Sep-2024 to 19-Sep-2024 for the purpose of Meeting. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)