|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024) Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd has informed BSE about : 1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024 2. Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended September 30, 2024 3. Standalone Limited Review for the period ended September 30, 2024 4. Consolidated Limited Review for the period ended September 30, 2024 5. Standalone Cash Flow Statement for the period ended September 30, 2024 6. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement for the period ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding the Calendar of events with respect to a Postal Ballot for the Re-appointment of Ms. Rita Chandrasekar, (DIN: 03013549) as Independent Director of the Company. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 08, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024) Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Ltd has informed BSE about : 1. Standalone Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2024 2. Consolidated Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2024 3. Standalone Limited Review for the period ended June 30, 2024 4. Consolidated Limited Review for the period ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange about Dividend Updates (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.