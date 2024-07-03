iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Agro Phos India Ltd Share Price

40.62
(-1.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:38:30 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.9
  • Day's High41.9
  • 52 Wk High65.75
  • Prev. Close41.37
  • Day's Low40.5
  • 52 Wk Low 35.1
  • Turnover (lac)6.77
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.27
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)82.35
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Agro Phos India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

41.9

Prev. Close

41.37

Turnover(Lac.)

6.77

Day's High

41.9

Day's Low

40.5

52 Week's High

65.75

52 Week's Low

35.1

Book Value

23.27

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

82.35

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Agro Phos India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

Agro Phos India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Agro Phos India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.26%

Non-Promoter- 45.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Agro Phos India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.27

20.27

20.27

20.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.65

31.77

26.69

21.38

Net Worth

46.92

52.04

46.96

41.65

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

41.24

51.94

62.92

50.42

yoy growth (%)

-20.6

-17.44

24.77

-21.67

Raw materials

-39.81

-46.73

-55.63

-43.31

As % of sales

96.53

89.97

88.4

85.88

Employee costs

-2.46

-2.52

-2.31

-2.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.58

4.47

1.63

2.06

Depreciation

-1.1

-1.13

-1.07

-1.06

Tax paid

-0.4

-0.54

-0.8

-0.7

Working capital

-3.44

3.28

2.49

-1.89

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.6

-17.44

24.77

-21.67

Op profit growth

20.66

159.34

23.95

-147.35

EBIT growth

-17.95

59.67

-9.84

-20.95

Net profit growth

-18.91

373.64

-39.04

13.35

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

103.82

131.02

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

103.82

131.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.63

0.34

View Annually Results

Agro Phos India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Agro Phos India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Raj Kumar Gupta

Whole-time Director

Vishnu Kant Gupta

Director

Abhishek Kalekar

Independent Director

Vidhi Jain

Independent Director

Chandresh Kumar Guota

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sumit Sharma

Independent Director

Shri.Tushar Dave

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Agro Phos India Ltd

Summary

Agro Phos (India) Limited was initially incorporated as Private Limited Company as Agro Phos (India) Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 in September 19, 2002. The Company got converted to Public Limited Company effective from 28 February 2004. The Company is engaged in the business of fertilizer and commodities trading. Initially, the Company established its fertilizer manufacturing facility at Industrial Area, Dewas (M.P.) The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified, engaged in the manufacturing of fertilizers such as Single Super Phosphate (SSP), Nitrogen Phosphate and Potassium (NPK), Zinc Sulphate, Organic manure and Calcium Sulphate commonly known as soil conditioner or gypsum. The Company also undertakes trading of Diammoium Phosphate (DAP), Urea, Ammonium Sulphate and other fertilizers depending upon the demand of the customer. The manufacturing facilities are located at Dewas and Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh and are well equipped with required facilities including machinery, crane, conveyor belt, other handling equipments to facilitate smooth manufacturing process and easy logistics. The Company endeavor to maintain safety in the premises by adhering to key safety norms. The manufacturing process is completely integrated from procurement of raw materials and final testing and packing of fertilizers for direct use of the customers.The Company have entered into marketing agreement for products SSP and NPK with Indian Potash Limited for supply of minimum 40,000 +/-
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Agro Phos India Ltd share price today?

The Agro Phos India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹40.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of Agro Phos India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agro Phos India Ltd is ₹82.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Agro Phos India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Agro Phos India Ltd is 0 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Agro Phos India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agro Phos India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agro Phos India Ltd is ₹35.1 and ₹65.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Agro Phos India Ltd?

Agro Phos India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.65%, 3 Years at 17.89%, 1 Year at -12.26%, 6 Month at -11.24%, 3 Month at -7.76% and 1 Month at -2.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Agro Phos India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Agro Phos India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.27 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.73 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Agro Phos India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.