SectorFertilizers
Open₹41.9
Prev. Close₹41.37
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.77
Day's High₹41.9
Day's Low₹40.5
52 Week's High₹65.75
52 Week's Low₹35.1
Book Value₹23.27
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)82.35
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.27
20.27
20.27
20.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.65
31.77
26.69
21.38
Net Worth
46.92
52.04
46.96
41.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
41.24
51.94
62.92
50.42
yoy growth (%)
-20.6
-17.44
24.77
-21.67
Raw materials
-39.81
-46.73
-55.63
-43.31
As % of sales
96.53
89.97
88.4
85.88
Employee costs
-2.46
-2.52
-2.31
-2.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.58
4.47
1.63
2.06
Depreciation
-1.1
-1.13
-1.07
-1.06
Tax paid
-0.4
-0.54
-0.8
-0.7
Working capital
-3.44
3.28
2.49
-1.89
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.6
-17.44
24.77
-21.67
Op profit growth
20.66
159.34
23.95
-147.35
EBIT growth
-17.95
59.67
-9.84
-20.95
Net profit growth
-18.91
373.64
-39.04
13.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
103.82
131.02
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
103.82
131.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.63
0.34
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Raj Kumar Gupta
Whole-time Director
Vishnu Kant Gupta
Director
Abhishek Kalekar
Independent Director
Vidhi Jain
Independent Director
Chandresh Kumar Guota
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sumit Sharma
Independent Director
Shri.Tushar Dave
Reports by Agro Phos India Ltd
Summary
Agro Phos (India) Limited was initially incorporated as Private Limited Company as Agro Phos (India) Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 in September 19, 2002. The Company got converted to Public Limited Company effective from 28 February 2004. The Company is engaged in the business of fertilizer and commodities trading. Initially, the Company established its fertilizer manufacturing facility at Industrial Area, Dewas (M.P.) The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified, engaged in the manufacturing of fertilizers such as Single Super Phosphate (SSP), Nitrogen Phosphate and Potassium (NPK), Zinc Sulphate, Organic manure and Calcium Sulphate commonly known as soil conditioner or gypsum. The Company also undertakes trading of Diammoium Phosphate (DAP), Urea, Ammonium Sulphate and other fertilizers depending upon the demand of the customer. The manufacturing facilities are located at Dewas and Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh and are well equipped with required facilities including machinery, crane, conveyor belt, other handling equipments to facilitate smooth manufacturing process and easy logistics. The Company endeavor to maintain safety in the premises by adhering to key safety norms. The manufacturing process is completely integrated from procurement of raw materials and final testing and packing of fertilizers for direct use of the customers.The Company have entered into marketing agreement for products SSP and NPK with Indian Potash Limited for supply of minimum 40,000 +/-
The Agro Phos India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹40.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Agro Phos India Ltd is ₹82.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Agro Phos India Ltd is 0 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Agro Phos India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Agro Phos India Ltd is ₹35.1 and ₹65.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Agro Phos India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -8.65%, 3 Years at 17.89%, 1 Year at -12.26%, 6 Month at -11.24%, 3 Month at -7.76% and 1 Month at -2.29%.
