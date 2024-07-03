Summary

Agro Phos (India) Limited was initially incorporated as Private Limited Company as Agro Phos (India) Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 in September 19, 2002. The Company got converted to Public Limited Company effective from 28 February 2004. The Company is engaged in the business of fertilizer and commodities trading. Initially, the Company established its fertilizer manufacturing facility at Industrial Area, Dewas (M.P.) The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified, engaged in the manufacturing of fertilizers such as Single Super Phosphate (SSP), Nitrogen Phosphate and Potassium (NPK), Zinc Sulphate, Organic manure and Calcium Sulphate commonly known as soil conditioner or gypsum. The Company also undertakes trading of Diammoium Phosphate (DAP), Urea, Ammonium Sulphate and other fertilizers depending upon the demand of the customer. The manufacturing facilities are located at Dewas and Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh and are well equipped with required facilities including machinery, crane, conveyor belt, other handling equipments to facilitate smooth manufacturing process and easy logistics. The Company endeavor to maintain safety in the premises by adhering to key safety norms. The manufacturing process is completely integrated from procurement of raw materials and final testing and packing of fertilizers for direct use of the customers.The Company have entered into marketing agreement for products SSP and NPK with Indian Potash Limited for supply of minimum 40,000 +/-

