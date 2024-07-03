Agro Phos India Ltd Summary

Agro Phos (India) Limited was initially incorporated as Private Limited Company as Agro Phos (India) Private Limited under the Companies Act, 1956 in September 19, 2002. The Company got converted to Public Limited Company effective from 28 February 2004. The Company is engaged in the business of fertilizer and commodities trading. Initially, the Company established its fertilizer manufacturing facility at Industrial Area, Dewas (M.P.) The Company is an ISO 9001:2008 certified, engaged in the manufacturing of fertilizers such as Single Super Phosphate (SSP), Nitrogen Phosphate and Potassium (NPK), Zinc Sulphate, Organic manure and Calcium Sulphate commonly known as soil conditioner or gypsum. The Company also undertakes trading of Diammoium Phosphate (DAP), Urea, Ammonium Sulphate and other fertilizers depending upon the demand of the customer. The manufacturing facilities are located at Dewas and Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh and are well equipped with required facilities including machinery, crane, conveyor belt, other handling equipments to facilitate smooth manufacturing process and easy logistics. The Company endeavor to maintain safety in the premises by adhering to key safety norms. The manufacturing process is completely integrated from procurement of raw materials and final testing and packing of fertilizers for direct use of the customers.The Company have entered into marketing agreement for products SSP and NPK with Indian Potash Limited for supply of minimum 40,000 +/- 10% mt per annum of SSP and 25,000 mt per annum of NPK. SSP is marketed by Indian Potash Limited in the States of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Maharastra while NPK is marketed in the States of Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. The Company is well equipped with in-house testing laboratory to test the products as per quality standards and relevant chemical composition. To maintain high standards of quality for the products, the Company have imported testing machine to test the product in real time basis. The final product has to pass special quality test to ensure that it is of the requisite quality and contains requisite chemical composition. The Company uses gazette bags for packing of the products. These bags are very easy to handle and facilitates easy stacking. Apart from providing quality products at an affordable cost, the Company emphasizes on the product reach through the distribution network, having over 200 dealers and distributors.The Company takes part in various educational awareness programs for farmers. Towards this social initiative, the Company will be regionally telecasting programme called Himmat Na Haar on Doordarshan at Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. This programme will aim at educating farmers towards the use of fertilizers, pesticides, improve irrigation, address crop failures and such other agriculture related concerns and creating awareness about government policies.During the year 2014-15, Company established its new manufacturing facility at Meghnagar Distt. Jhabua (M.P.). The Company has entered into marketing agreement for variant products of SSP with Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd. for supply of minimum 60,000 MT per annum under the Brand name Krishi Samridhi in West Bengal.