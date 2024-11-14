iifl-logo-icon 1
Agro Phos India Ltd Board Meeting

Agro Phos India CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
To consider other business matters Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
Board Meeting17 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Board of Directors of the Company was adjourned due to lack of quorum as most of the Independent Directors were not able to join the Audit Committee and Board Meeting to be held on Saturday dated 17th August, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024) Agro Phos India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
AGRO PHOS INDIA LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 30-May-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business. Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20249 Feb 2024
Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Ms Shweta Bhamare having DIN: 10499418 as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. February 09, 2024. Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange about change in Management i.e. Company has approved the appointment of Ms. Shweta Bhamare (having DIN: 10499418) as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 09th February, 2024. Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Change in Director(s) of the company. Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 09, 2024 for appointment of Ms. Shweta Bhamare (DIN: 10499418) as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director.

