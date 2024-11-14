|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|To consider other business matters Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Board of Directors of the Company was adjourned due to lack of quorum as most of the Independent Directors were not able to join the Audit Committee and Board Meeting to be held on Saturday dated 17th August, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/08/2024) Agro Phos India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 17, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|AGRO PHOS INDIA LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 30-May-2024 to consider and approve the Yearly Audited Financial results of the Company for the period ended March 2024 and Other business. Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Ms Shweta Bhamare having DIN: 10499418 as Non- Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. February 09, 2024. Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange about change in Management i.e. Company has approved the appointment of Ms. Shweta Bhamare (having DIN: 10499418) as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 09th February, 2024. Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Change in Director(s) of the company. Agro Phos India Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 09, 2024 for appointment of Ms. Shweta Bhamare (DIN: 10499418) as an Additional Director designated as Non-Executive Independent Director.
