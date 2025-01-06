iifl-logo-icon 1
Agro Phos India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

40.38
(-2.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Agro Phos India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.58

4.47

1.63

2.06

Depreciation

-1.1

-1.13

-1.07

-1.06

Tax paid

-0.4

-0.54

-0.8

-0.7

Working capital

-3.44

3.28

2.49

-1.89

Other operating items

Operating

-1.36

6.06

2.24

-1.59

Capital expenditure

2.47

0.64

0.61

-4.16

Free cash flow

1.1

6.7

2.86

-5.75

Equity raised

36.35

28.64

27.3

29.4

Investing

0

-0.4

0.03

0.02

Financing

-4.23

-1

0.73

1.35

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.1

Net in cash

33.23

33.95

30.93

25.11

