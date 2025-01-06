Agro Phos India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.58
4.47
1.63
2.06
Depreciation
-1.1
-1.13
-1.07
-1.06
Tax paid
-0.4
-0.54
-0.8
-0.7
Working capital
-3.44
3.28
2.49
-1.89
Other operating items
Operating
-1.36
6.06
2.24
-1.59
Capital expenditure
2.47
0.64
0.61
-4.16
Free cash flow
1.1
6.7
2.86
-5.75
Equity raised
36.35
28.64
27.3
29.4
Investing
0
-0.4
0.03
0.02
Financing
-4.23
-1
0.73
1.35
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.1
Net in cash
33.23
33.95
30.93
25.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.