Agro Phos India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.27
20.27
20.27
20.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.65
31.77
26.69
21.38
Net Worth
46.92
52.04
46.96
41.65
Minority Interest
Debt
28.72
27.05
12.76
13.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.7
2.71
2.88
2.8
Total Liabilities
78.34
81.8
62.6
58.4
Fixed Assets
24.36
24.55
21.73
15.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.67
0.34
1.27
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.15
0.29
2.16
1.46
Networking Capital
46.45
53.81
34.35
40.74
Inventories
33.97
61.28
31.63
29.37
Inventory Days
259.94
Sundry Debtors
12.63
16.29
11.39
16.58
Debtor Days
146.74
Other Current Assets
21.08
24.93
15.56
10.53
Sundry Creditors
-16.4
-44.82
-18.25
-12.1
Creditor Days
107.09
Other Current Liabilities
-4.83
-3.87
-5.98
-3.64
Cash
0.7
2.81
3.09
1.01
Total Assets
78.33
81.8
62.6
58.4
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.