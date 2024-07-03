iifl-logo-icon 1
Agro Phos India Ltd Quarterly Results

40.47
(0.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:04 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

31.5

23.92

2.75

18.05

39.15

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.5

23.92

2.75

18.05

39.15

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

6.1

3.31

0.06

0.29

0.1

Total Income

37.61

27.22

2.81

18.34

39.25

Total Expenditure

32.68

25.72

6.95

25.29

31.85

PBIDT

4.93

1.5

-4.14

-6.95

7.39

Interest

0.85

0.97

1.19

0.73

0.75

PBDT

4.08

0.53

-5.33

-7.68

6.64

Depreciation

0.49

0.49

0.5

0.41

0.41

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.6

0.03

0

-1.37

1.37

Deferred Tax

2.55

0.22

-1.56

-0.87

0.47

Reported Profit After Tax

0.43

-0.2

-4.27

-5.85

4.39

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.43

-0.2

-4.27

-5.85

4.39

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.43

-0.2

-4.27

-5.85

4.39

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.21

-0.1

-2.11

-2.88

2.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.27

20.27

20.27

20.27

20.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

15.65

6.27

-150.54

-38.5

18.87

PBDTM(%)

12.95

2.21

-193.81

-42.54

16.96

PATM(%)

1.36

-0.83

-155.27

-32.4

11.21

