Agro Phos India Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
31.5
23.92
2.75
18.05
39.15
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.5
23.92
2.75
18.05
39.15
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
6.1
3.31
0.06
0.29
0.1
Total Income
37.61
27.22
2.81
18.34
39.25
Total Expenditure
32.68
25.72
6.95
25.29
31.85
PBIDT
4.93
1.5
-4.14
-6.95
7.39
Interest
0.85
0.97
1.19
0.73
0.75
PBDT
4.08
0.53
-5.33
-7.68
6.64
Depreciation
0.49
0.49
0.5
0.41
0.41
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.6
0.03
0
-1.37
1.37
Deferred Tax
2.55
0.22
-1.56
-0.87
0.47
Reported Profit After Tax
0.43
-0.2
-4.27
-5.85
4.39
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.43
-0.2
-4.27
-5.85
4.39
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.43
-0.2
-4.27
-5.85
4.39
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.21
-0.1
-2.11
-2.88
2.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.27
20.27
20.27
20.27
20.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.65
6.27
-150.54
-38.5
18.87
PBDTM(%)
12.95
2.21
-193.81
-42.54
16.96
PATM(%)
1.36
-0.83
-155.27
-32.4
11.21
