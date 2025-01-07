Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
41.24
51.94
62.92
50.42
yoy growth (%)
-20.6
-17.44
24.77
-21.67
Raw materials
-39.81
-46.73
-55.63
-43.31
As % of sales
96.53
89.97
88.4
85.88
Employee costs
-2.46
-2.52
-2.31
-2.09
As % of sales
5.96
4.86
3.67
4.14
Other costs
-11.31
-12.9
-8.92
-8.2
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.42
24.85
14.17
16.27
Operating profit
-12.34
-10.22
-3.94
-3.18
OPM
-29.92
-19.68
-6.26
-6.3
Depreciation
-1.1
-1.13
-1.07
-1.06
Interest expense
-1.95
-2.26
-2.58
-2.62
Other income
18.97
18.1
9.23
8.92
Profit before tax
3.58
4.47
1.63
2.06
Taxes
-0.4
-0.54
-0.8
-0.7
Tax rate
-11.17
-12.29
-49.28
-34.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.18
3.92
0.82
1.35
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.18
3.92
0.82
1.35
yoy growth (%)
-18.91
373.64
-39.04
13.35
NPM
7.71
7.54
1.31
2.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.