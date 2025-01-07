iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Agro Phos India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.49
(0.27%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:29:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Agro Phos India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

41.24

51.94

62.92

50.42

yoy growth (%)

-20.6

-17.44

24.77

-21.67

Raw materials

-39.81

-46.73

-55.63

-43.31

As % of sales

96.53

89.97

88.4

85.88

Employee costs

-2.46

-2.52

-2.31

-2.09

As % of sales

5.96

4.86

3.67

4.14

Other costs

-11.31

-12.9

-8.92

-8.2

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.42

24.85

14.17

16.27

Operating profit

-12.34

-10.22

-3.94

-3.18

OPM

-29.92

-19.68

-6.26

-6.3

Depreciation

-1.1

-1.13

-1.07

-1.06

Interest expense

-1.95

-2.26

-2.58

-2.62

Other income

18.97

18.1

9.23

8.92

Profit before tax

3.58

4.47

1.63

2.06

Taxes

-0.4

-0.54

-0.8

-0.7

Tax rate

-11.17

-12.29

-49.28

-34.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.18

3.92

0.82

1.35

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.18

3.92

0.82

1.35

yoy growth (%)

-18.91

373.64

-39.04

13.35

NPM

7.71

7.54

1.31

2.69

Agro Phos India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Agro Phos India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.