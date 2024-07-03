iifl-logo-icon 1
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Share Price

180.63
(-0.25%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open181
  • Day's High182.75
  • 52 Wk High245
  • Prev. Close181.09
  • Day's Low179.01
  • 52 Wk Low 118.4
  • Turnover (lac)3,160.86
  • P/E53.55
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value85.3
  • EPS3.38
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,965.18
  • Div. Yield0.69
No Records Found

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

181

Prev. Close

181.09

Turnover(Lac.)

3,160.86

Day's High

182.75

Day's Low

179.01

52 Week's High

245

52 Week's Low

118.4

Book Value

85.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,965.18

P/E

53.55

EPS

3.38

Divi. Yield

0.69

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Corporate Action

17 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.24

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

RCF Shares Surge After ₹1,000 Crore L&T Contract for New Fertilizer Plant

10 Oct 2024|02:59 PM

The complex fertilizer plant is expected to be completed within 27 months and will utilize DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) as a base.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:44 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 2.60%

Institutions: 2.60%

Non-Institutions: 22.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

551.69

551.69

551.69

551.69

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,064.71

4,046.63

3,337.54

2,805.01

Net Worth

4,616.4

4,598.32

3,889.23

3,356.7

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8,281.18

9,697.95

7,291.62

7,099.16

yoy growth (%)

-14.6

33

2.71

-12.34

Raw materials

-3,741.15

-4,673.9

-3,224.19

-3,198.11

As % of sales

45.17

48.19

44.21

45.04

Employee costs

-563.83

-617.26

-573.75

-503.64

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

511.46

303.1

128.34

248.73

Depreciation

-174.63

-171.04

-137.04

-141.1

Tax paid

-143.06

5.22

-49.42

-69.47

Working capital

-2,951.04

3,076.57

-709.65

-1,062.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.6

33

2.71

-12.34

Op profit growth

25.66

118.68

-36

-11.89

EBIT growth

27.75

183.3

-44.28

-16.51

Net profit growth

79.25

164.14

-56.04

3.83

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16,981.31

21,451.54

12,812.17

8,281.18

9,697.95

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16,981.31

21,451.54

12,812.17

8,281.18

9,697.95

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

205.75

236.77

264.08

133.45

129.17

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jai Bhagwan Sharma

Chairman & Managing Director

Shriniwas Chandrashekhar Mudgerikar

Director (Finance)

NAZHAT JEHANGIR SHAIKH

Independent Director

Gopinathan Nair Annilkumar

Nominee (Govt)

Aneeta C. Meshram

Nominee (Govt)

Sanjay Rastogi

Nominee (Govt)

Ajay Shankar

Director (Technical)

Ritu Goswami

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Summary

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF) was incorporated on March 6, 1978 as a Chemical Manufacturer. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. With 20 operating plants in Trombay and 5 large plants at its Thal Fertilizer Unit, the Company produces Methanol, Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Methylamines, Dimethylformamide (DMF) and Dimethylacetamide (DMAc). A 5000 MTPA plant of the company was set up at Thal, which commissioned in year 1990. RCF bagged an award for social forestry of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 1990-91. In January of the year 1991, an agreement was made with M/s Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan to provide technical personnel for operational and supervisory services in connection with pre-commissioning; commissioning and test run of Jamuna Fertilizer Project in Bangladesh. Under the Technical Assistance Agreement with M/s. Haldor Topsoe, the work for Auto Optimisation of four critical parameters in Ammonia Plants by installation of Advanced Control System has been completed in March of the year 1992. The Pilot Plant of 1.0 MT/Hr capacity was installed, commissioned and operated successfully during the year 1993 to produce NP 27:9:0 and 19:19:0 grades of Urea Nitric Phosphate and in 1994, RCF had commissioned a Dimethyl Acetamide Plant at Thal. During the year 1995, the company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Konkan Krishi Vidyap
Company FAQs

What is the Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd share price today?

The Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹180.63 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹9965.18 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is 53.55 and 2.16 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹118.4 and ₹245 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.71%, 3 Years at 32.76%, 1 Year at 5.23%, 6 Month at -8.82%, 3 Month at -0.11% and 1 Month at 0.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 2.61 %
Public - 22.39 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

