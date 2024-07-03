Summary

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF) was incorporated on March 6, 1978 as a Chemical Manufacturer. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. With 20 operating plants in Trombay and 5 large plants at its Thal Fertilizer Unit, the Company produces Methanol, Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Methylamines, Dimethylformamide (DMF) and Dimethylacetamide (DMAc). A 5000 MTPA plant of the company was set up at Thal, which commissioned in year 1990. RCF bagged an award for social forestry of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 1990-91. In January of the year 1991, an agreement was made with M/s Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan to provide technical personnel for operational and supervisory services in connection with pre-commissioning; commissioning and test run of Jamuna Fertilizer Project in Bangladesh. Under the Technical Assistance Agreement with M/s. Haldor Topsoe, the work for Auto Optimisation of four critical parameters in Ammonia Plants by installation of Advanced Control System has been completed in March of the year 1992. The Pilot Plant of 1.0 MT/Hr capacity was installed, commissioned and operated successfully during the year 1993 to produce NP 27:9:0 and 19:19:0 grades of Urea Nitric Phosphate and in 1994, RCF had commissioned a Dimethyl Acetamide Plant at Thal. During the year 1995, the company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Konkan Krishi Vidyap

