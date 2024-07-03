Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹181
Prev. Close₹181.09
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,160.86
Day's High₹182.75
Day's Low₹179.01
52 Week's High₹245
52 Week's Low₹118.4
Book Value₹85.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,965.18
P/E53.55
EPS3.38
Divi. Yield0.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
551.69
551.69
551.69
551.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,064.71
4,046.63
3,337.54
2,805.01
Net Worth
4,616.4
4,598.32
3,889.23
3,356.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8,281.18
9,697.95
7,291.62
7,099.16
yoy growth (%)
-14.6
33
2.71
-12.34
Raw materials
-3,741.15
-4,673.9
-3,224.19
-3,198.11
As % of sales
45.17
48.19
44.21
45.04
Employee costs
-563.83
-617.26
-573.75
-503.64
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
511.46
303.1
128.34
248.73
Depreciation
-174.63
-171.04
-137.04
-141.1
Tax paid
-143.06
5.22
-49.42
-69.47
Working capital
-2,951.04
3,076.57
-709.65
-1,062.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.6
33
2.71
-12.34
Op profit growth
25.66
118.68
-36
-11.89
EBIT growth
27.75
183.3
-44.28
-16.51
Net profit growth
79.25
164.14
-56.04
3.83
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16,981.31
21,451.54
12,812.17
8,281.18
9,697.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16,981.31
21,451.54
12,812.17
8,281.18
9,697.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
205.75
236.77
264.08
133.45
129.17
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jai Bhagwan Sharma
Chairman & Managing Director
Shriniwas Chandrashekhar Mudgerikar
Director (Finance)
NAZHAT JEHANGIR SHAIKH
Independent Director
Gopinathan Nair Annilkumar
Nominee (Govt)
Aneeta C. Meshram
Nominee (Govt)
Sanjay Rastogi
Nominee (Govt)
Ajay Shankar
Director (Technical)
Ritu Goswami
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
Summary
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited (RCF) was incorporated on March 6, 1978 as a Chemical Manufacturer. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. With 20 operating plants in Trombay and 5 large plants at its Thal Fertilizer Unit, the Company produces Methanol, Sodium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite, Ammonium Bicarbonate, Methylamines, Dimethylformamide (DMF) and Dimethylacetamide (DMAc). A 5000 MTPA plant of the company was set up at Thal, which commissioned in year 1990. RCF bagged an award for social forestry of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the year 1990-91. In January of the year 1991, an agreement was made with M/s Mitsubishi Corporation of Japan to provide technical personnel for operational and supervisory services in connection with pre-commissioning; commissioning and test run of Jamuna Fertilizer Project in Bangladesh. Under the Technical Assistance Agreement with M/s. Haldor Topsoe, the work for Auto Optimisation of four critical parameters in Ammonia Plants by installation of Advanced Control System has been completed in March of the year 1992. The Pilot Plant of 1.0 MT/Hr capacity was installed, commissioned and operated successfully during the year 1993 to produce NP 27:9:0 and 19:19:0 grades of Urea Nitric Phosphate and in 1994, RCF had commissioned a Dimethyl Acetamide Plant at Thal. During the year 1995, the company had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Konkan Krishi Vidyap
The Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹180.63 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹9965.18 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is 53.55 and 2.16 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹118.4 and ₹245 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.71%, 3 Years at 32.76%, 1 Year at 5.23%, 6 Month at -8.82%, 3 Month at -0.11% and 1 Month at 0.81%.
