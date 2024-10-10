Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

RASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 and 50 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended and other applicable provisions of law notice is hereby given that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Further in continuation to our disclosure on Closure of Trading Window dated September 26 2024 pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and the Companys Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading this is to inform that the trading window for dealing in securities of the company shall remain closed for the Designated Persons of the Company and their immediate relatives till November 15 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 52 read with Schedule III of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, This is to inform that Board at its meeting held today i.e. November 13, 2024 has considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors along with the Limited Review Report issued by the K Gopal Rao &, Chartered Accountants Statutory Auditors of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

In pursuance to order no 1/2023-HR PSU (e-3S772) dated September 17, 2024 , received from Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, we would like to inform you that Board in its meeting held on today i.e. September, 30, 2024 has approved the extension of Shri Shriniwas Chandrashekhar Mudgerikar (DIN :-03498837) as Chairman & Managing Director of the Company for a period with effect from October 1, 2024 till the date of his superannuation, i.e. December 31,2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier. A brief profile of the Chairman is attached at Annexure - I. Information as required under Regulation 30-Para A of Schedule Ill of SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,2015 is enclosed herewith. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 17:30 pm and concluded at 18:00 pm.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 28 Aug 2024

RASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of regulation 29 and 50 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the September 52024 inter-alia to consider and approve issuance of Secured/Unsecured Non- Convertible Debentures on Private Placement basis. Further we would like to inform you that in terms of the Companys Insider Trading Code the Trading Window for dealing in the securities of the Company will be closed for all the Designated Persons and their immediate relatives with effect from August 292024 till September 72024. Outcome attached herewith. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

RASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Financial Result for quarter ended June302024 2. Adoption of new sets of Article of Association of the Company. This is to inform that Board at its meeting held today i.e. August 12, 2024 has considered and approved the following: -1. Un-audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 duly reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors along with the Limited Review Report .2. Approved new sets of Articles of association of the Company, subject to approval of administrative ministry i.e., Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Department of Fertilizers (DoF) and the shareholders by way of special resolution. Statement indicating no Deviation or Variation in the use of proceeds of issue of listed, non-convertible, Secured/Unsecured Debentures for the quarter ended June 30,2024(Annexure A) Security Cover The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 11:30 am and concluded at 16:00 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Jun 2024 30 May 2024

RASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday June 6 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve revised Consolidated Audited Financial statements for the financial year ended March 31 2024 on account consolidation of audited financial statements of Joint Venture companies This is to inform that Board at its meeting held on today i.e., June 6,2024 has approved the Revised Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 based on consolidation of Audited Financial Statements of joint venture companies. There is no change in the Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2024 submitted by the Company on May 17,2024. Accordingly, pursuant to Regulations 33 and 52 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose the following: i) Revised Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024; ii) Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors in respect of the Revised Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024;The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at 01:30 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 7 May 2024

RASHTRIYA CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and also to consider recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Results Final Dividend Ouctome of Board Meeting Equity Investment in Talcher Fertilizers Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 8 Mar 2024

CCEA Approval

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024