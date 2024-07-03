Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Mar-2024
|Sept-2023
|Mar-2023
|Sept-2022
Gross Sales
8,685.62
8,783.17
8,198.14
10,919.08
10,532.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8,685.62
8,783.17
8,198.14
10,919.08
10,532.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
73.17
80.86
124.89
145.33
91.44
Total Income
8,758.79
8,864.03
8,323.03
11,064.41
10,623.9
Total Expenditure
8,368.24
8,505.41
7,963.74
10,285.02
9,694.17
PBIDT
390.55
358.62
359.29
779.39
929.73
Interest
146.47
100.39
83.25
114.79
109.07
PBDT
244.08
258.23
276.04
664.6
820.66
Depreciation
121.38
120.95
112.15
110.48
101.64
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
35.78
-26.84
39.55
117.88
167.42
Deferred Tax
-2.84
57.66
5.52
31.44
-9.91
Reported Profit After Tax
89.76
106.46
118.82
404.8
561.51
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
89.76
106.46
118.82
404.8
561.51
Extra-ordinary Items
0
15.04
18.33
93.47
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
89.76
91.42
100.49
311.33
561.51
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.63
1.93
2.15
7.34
10.18
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
551.69
551.69
551.69
551.69
551.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
4.49
4.08
4.38
7.13
8.82
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.03
1.21
1.44
3.7
5.33
The complex fertilizer plant is expected to be completed within 27 months and will utilize DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) as a base.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
