|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.6
33
2.71
-12.34
Op profit growth
25.66
118.68
-36
-11.89
EBIT growth
27.75
183.27
-44.28
-16.51
Net profit growth
81.19
162.78
-56.02
6.02
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
8.85
6.01
3.65
5.87
EBIT margin
8.34
5.57
2.61
4.82
Net profit margin
4.53
2.13
1.08
2.52
RoCE
9.82
8.35
3.95
6.13
RoNW
2.87
1.69
0.67
1.56
RoA
1.33
0.8
0.4
0.8
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.96
3.75
1.43
3.25
Dividend per share
2.98
2.84
0.6
1.1
Cash EPS
3.63
0.65
-1.05
0.69
Book value per share
60.74
57.62
53.1
53.01
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.12
7.56
51.18
25.15
P/CEPS
21.29
43.33
-69.36
118.21
P/B
1.27
0.49
1.37
1.54
EV/EBIDTA
5.58
8.95
16.35
12.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
41.99
33.85
Tax payout
-27.97
1.72
-38.5
-27.92
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
132.19
139.47
162.74
204.87
Inventory days
39.45
32.76
39.62
51.18
Creditor days
-49.07
-35.77
-35.09
-34.6
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.84
-2.27
-3.05
-3.64
Net debt / equity
0.16
1.51
0.45
0.6
Net debt / op. profit
0.76
8.24
4.96
4.21
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-45.17
-48.19
-44.21
-45.04
Employee costs
-6.8
-6.36
-7.86
-7.09
Other costs
-39.16
-39.42
-44.25
-41.98
