Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

168.21
(-6.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

R C F FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

511.46

303.1

128.34

248.73

Depreciation

-174.63

-171.04

-137.04

-141.1

Tax paid

-143.06

5.22

-49.42

-69.47

Working capital

-2,951.04

3,076.57

-709.65

-1,062.66

Other operating items

Operating

-2,757.27

3,213.85

-767.77

-1,024.5

Capital expenditure

226.19

546.08

499.5

180.44

Free cash flow

-2,531.08

3,759.93

-268.27

-844.06

Equity raised

5,066.48

4,804.43

4,705.63

4,519.9

Investing

387.1

200.69

17.5

-3.62

Financing

2,776.25

5,178.31

844.69

1,704.78

Dividends paid

0

0

33.1

60.68

Net in cash

5,698.75

13,943.36

5,332.65

5,437.69

R C F : related Articles

RCF Shares Surge After ₹1,000 Crore L&T Contract for New Fertilizer Plant

RCF Shares Surge After ₹1,000 Crore L&T Contract for New Fertilizer Plant

10 Oct 2024|02:59 PM

The complex fertilizer plant is expected to be completed within 27 months and will utilize DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) as a base.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd





