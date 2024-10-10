Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
511.46
303.1
128.34
248.73
Depreciation
-174.63
-171.04
-137.04
-141.1
Tax paid
-143.06
5.22
-49.42
-69.47
Working capital
-2,951.04
3,076.57
-709.65
-1,062.66
Other operating items
Operating
-2,757.27
3,213.85
-767.77
-1,024.5
Capital expenditure
226.19
546.08
499.5
180.44
Free cash flow
-2,531.08
3,759.93
-268.27
-844.06
Equity raised
5,066.48
4,804.43
4,705.63
4,519.9
Investing
387.1
200.69
17.5
-3.62
Financing
2,776.25
5,178.31
844.69
1,704.78
Dividends paid
0
0
33.1
60.68
Net in cash
5,698.75
13,943.36
5,332.65
5,437.69
The complex fertilizer plant is expected to be completed within 27 months and will utilize DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) as a base.
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.
