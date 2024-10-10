iifl-logo-icon 1
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

168.21
(-6.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

8,281.18

9,697.95

7,291.62

7,099.16

yoy growth (%)

-14.6

33

2.71

-12.34

Raw materials

-3,741.15

-4,673.9

-3,224.19

-3,198.11

As % of sales

45.17

48.19

44.21

45.04

Employee costs

-563.83

-617.26

-573.75

-503.64

As % of sales

6.8

6.36

7.86

7.09

Other costs

-3,243.19

-3,823.48

-3,226.95

-2,980.59

As % of sales (Other Cost)

39.16

39.42

44.25

41.98

Operating profit

733.01

583.31

266.73

416.82

OPM

8.85

6.01

3.65

5.87

Depreciation

-174.63

-171.04

-137.04

-141.1

Interest expense

-179.57

-237.82

-62.59

-93.98

Other income

132.65

128.65

61.24

66.99

Profit before tax

511.46

303.1

128.34

248.73

Taxes

-143.06

5.22

-49.42

-69.47

Tax rate

-27.97

1.72

-38.5

-27.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

368.4

308.32

78.92

179.26

Exceptional items

4.71

-100.17

-0.12

0

Net profit

373.11

208.15

78.8

179.26

yoy growth (%)

79.25

164.14

-56.04

3.83

NPM

4.5

2.14

1.08

2.52

R C F : related Articles

RCF Shares Surge After ₹1,000 Crore L&T Contract for New Fertilizer Plant

RCF Shares Surge After ₹1,000 Crore L&T Contract for New Fertilizer Plant

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|02:59 PM

The complex fertilizer plant is expected to be completed within 27 months and will utilize DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) as a base.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Read More

