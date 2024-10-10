Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
8,281.18
9,697.95
7,291.62
7,099.16
yoy growth (%)
-14.6
33
2.71
-12.34
Raw materials
-3,741.15
-4,673.9
-3,224.19
-3,198.11
As % of sales
45.17
48.19
44.21
45.04
Employee costs
-563.83
-617.26
-573.75
-503.64
As % of sales
6.8
6.36
7.86
7.09
Other costs
-3,243.19
-3,823.48
-3,226.95
-2,980.59
As % of sales (Other Cost)
39.16
39.42
44.25
41.98
Operating profit
733.01
583.31
266.73
416.82
OPM
8.85
6.01
3.65
5.87
Depreciation
-174.63
-171.04
-137.04
-141.1
Interest expense
-179.57
-237.82
-62.59
-93.98
Other income
132.65
128.65
61.24
66.99
Profit before tax
511.46
303.1
128.34
248.73
Taxes
-143.06
5.22
-49.42
-69.47
Tax rate
-27.97
1.72
-38.5
-27.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
368.4
308.32
78.92
179.26
Exceptional items
4.71
-100.17
-0.12
0
Net profit
373.11
208.15
78.8
179.26
yoy growth (%)
79.25
164.14
-56.04
3.83
NPM
4.5
2.14
1.08
2.52
The complex fertilizer plant is expected to be completed within 27 months and will utilize DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) as a base.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.