Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
551.69
551.69
551.69
551.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,064.71
4,046.63
3,337.54
2,805.01
Net Worth
4,616.4
4,598.32
3,889.23
3,356.7
Minority Interest
Debt
3,296.64
1,876.61
2,978.52
2,078.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
388.56
350.46
336.96
331.79
Total Liabilities
8,301.6
6,825.39
7,204.71
5,767.08
Fixed Assets
2,989.17
2,754.1
2,646.62
2,588.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,002.17
1,002.39
941.92
650.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
82.83
113.56
122.89
112.46
Networking Capital
3,874.49
2,890.81
2,329.02
896
Inventories
2,603.8
2,614.67
2,355.12
815.12
Inventory Days
35.92
Sundry Debtors
3,549.67
2,608.82
3,026.73
1,447.4
Debtor Days
63.79
Other Current Assets
990.19
697.57
431.04
653.73
Sundry Creditors
-1,998.43
-2,054.15
-2,467.23
-956.43
Creditor Days
42.15
Other Current Liabilities
-1,270.74
-976.1
-1,016.64
-1,063.82
Cash
352.94
64.53
1,164.26
1,520.32
Total Assets
8,301.6
6,825.39
7,204.71
5,767.08
The complex fertilizer plant is expected to be completed within 27 months and will utilize DAP (Diammonium Phosphate) as a base.Read More
Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.Read More
