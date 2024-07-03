Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
13,101.66
16,767.6
8,702.29
5,985.87
7,091.95
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13,101.66
16,767.6
8,702.29
5,985.87
7,091.95
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
162.23
131.81
227.58
85.91
86.93
Total Income
13,263.89
16,899.41
8,929.87
6,071.78
7,178.88
Total Expenditure
12,782.45
15,491
8,083.98
5,486.44
6,892.36
PBIDT
481.44
1,408.41
845.89
585.34
286.52
Interest
131.66
179.54
74.04
143.91
157.54
PBDT
349.78
1,228.87
771.85
441.43
128.98
Depreciation
168.64
152.78
136.54
128.97
127.3
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
19.33
265.47
166.2
70.88
0
Deferred Tax
31.77
3.91
0.56
19.8
-63.07
Reported Profit After Tax
130.04
806.71
468.55
221.78
64.75
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
130.04
806.71
468.55
221.78
64.75
Extra-ordinary Items
18.15
0
93.92
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
111.89
806.71
374.63
221.78
64.75
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.36
14.62
8.49
4.02
1.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
13.5
12
0
Equity
551.69
551.69
551.69
551.69
551.69
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.67
8.39
9.72
9.77
4.04
PBDTM(%)
2.66
7.32
8.86
7.37
1.81
PATM(%)
0.99
4.81
5.38
3.7
0.91
