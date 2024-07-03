Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹120.71
Prev. Close₹120.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,806.43
Day's High₹120.71
Day's Low₹112.27
52 Week's High₹169.95
52 Week's Low₹82.7
Book Value₹54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,542.08
P/E21.88
EPS5.5
Divi. Yield0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
490.58
490.58
490.58
490.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,210.51
2,283.25
1,823.59
1,680.86
Net Worth
2,701.09
2,773.83
2,314.17
2,171.44
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11,905.66
13,135.36
8,916.47
7,600.08
yoy growth (%)
-9.36
47.31
17.32
-2.02
Raw materials
-6,577.5
-7,253.25
-4,431.03
-3,544.52
As % of sales
55.24
55.21
49.69
46.63
Employee costs
-607.34
-599.32
-725.13
-488.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
343.46
136.14
334.82
324.88
Depreciation
-312.27
-374.43
-73.3
-85.17
Tax paid
-93.83
81.7
-122.06
-116.72
Working capital
-6,406.09
4,154.34
-915.07
-1,205.24
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.36
47.31
17.32
-2.02
Op profit growth
6.29
71.33
-9.65
-0.29
EBIT growth
17.18
3.21
1.94
-0.41
Net profit growth
-245.97
-180.37
2.21
4.8
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
23,560.31
29,584.25
15,857.09
11,905.66
13,135.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
23,560.31
29,584.25
15,857.09
11,905.66
13,135.36
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
184.75
195.02
25.61
33.34
57.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashok Jha
Nominee (Govt)
Neeraja Adidam
Non Official Independent Direc
Poonam Sharma
Non Official Independent Direc
Ritesh Tiwari
Non Official Independent Direc
Kashi Ram Godara
Non Official Independent Direc
Venkata Sarvarayudu Thota
Director (Finance) & CFO
Shri Hira Nand
Non-Official Independent Direc
Shri Jyoti Bhramar Tubid
Nominee (Govt)
Prathibha A
Chairman & Managing Director
U Saravanan
Director (Technical)
Rajan Kanwar
Reports by National Fertilizer Ltd
Summary
National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) was promoted by the Government of India in August, 1974 to set up fuel oil-based urea plants at Panipat (Haryana) and Bhatinda (Punjab). Later, NFL took over Fertilizer Corporation of Indias plant at Nangal (Punjab) and set up a natural gas-based urea plant at Vijaipur. After disinvestment, the Governments stake came down to 74.71%.The Company is engaged in producing and marketing of Neem Coated Urea, Bio-Fertilizers (solid & liquid) and other allied Industrial products like Ammonia, Nitric Acid, Ammonium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite and Sodium Nitrate. The Company is also engaged in trading of Imported and Fertilizers, Compost, Seeds, Agro Chemicals and other Agro products. The brand name of the Company is popularly known in the market as KISAN. NFL has the countrys second largest capacity for urea (after the co-operative IFFCO). All the urea capacities located in the high-demand areas of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are with NFL. The Company also started production of certified seeds under its Seeds Multiplication Program for sale under its own brand name as Kisan Beej.In 2000-2001 the company went into expansion programme by constructing, testing and commissioning of the prilling tower. The plant has gone into commercial production on 1st February 2001. With this expansion the total urea plants installed capacity was increased 450 MTPD. The total completion cost was Rs.135.13 crores.NFL is considering setting up a naptha/LNG based ammonia-ur
Read More
The National Fertilizer Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Fertilizer Ltd is ₹5542.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of National Fertilizer Ltd is 21.88 and 2.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Fertilizer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Fertilizer Ltd is ₹82.7 and ₹169.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
National Fertilizer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.98%, 3 Years at 31.68%, 1 Year at 18.36%, 6 Month at -9.76%, 3 Month at -3.41% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
