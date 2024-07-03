Summary

National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) was promoted by the Government of India in August, 1974 to set up fuel oil-based urea plants at Panipat (Haryana) and Bhatinda (Punjab). Later, NFL took over Fertilizer Corporation of Indias plant at Nangal (Punjab) and set up a natural gas-based urea plant at Vijaipur. After disinvestment, the Governments stake came down to 74.71%.The Company is engaged in producing and marketing of Neem Coated Urea, Bio-Fertilizers (solid & liquid) and other allied Industrial products like Ammonia, Nitric Acid, Ammonium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite and Sodium Nitrate. The Company is also engaged in trading of Imported and Fertilizers, Compost, Seeds, Agro Chemicals and other Agro products. The brand name of the Company is popularly known in the market as KISAN. NFL has the countrys second largest capacity for urea (after the co-operative IFFCO). All the urea capacities located in the high-demand areas of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are with NFL. The Company also started production of certified seeds under its Seeds Multiplication Program for sale under its own brand name as Kisan Beej.In 2000-2001 the company went into expansion programme by constructing, testing and commissioning of the prilling tower. The plant has gone into commercial production on 1st February 2001. With this expansion the total urea plants installed capacity was increased 450 MTPD. The total completion cost was Rs.135.13 crores.NFL is considering setting up a naptha/LNG based ammonia-ur

