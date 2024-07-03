iifl-logo-icon 1
National Fertilizer Ltd Share Price

112.97
(-6.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open120.71
  • Day's High120.71
  • 52 Wk High169.95
  • Prev. Close120.55
  • Day's Low112.27
  • 52 Wk Low 82.7
  • Turnover (lac)1,806.43
  • P/E21.88
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value54
  • EPS5.5
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,542.08
  • Div. Yield0.22
No Records Found

National Fertilizer Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

120.71

Prev. Close

120.55

Turnover(Lac.)

1,806.43

Day's High

120.71

Day's Low

112.27

52 Week's High

169.95

52 Week's Low

82.7

Book Value

54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,542.08

P/E

21.88

EPS

5.5

Divi. Yield

0.22

National Fertilizer Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.27

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

National Fertilizer Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

National Fertilizer Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.71%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.71%

Non-Promoter- 7.67%

Institutions: 7.67%

Non-Institutions: 17.60%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

National Fertilizer Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

490.58

490.58

490.58

490.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,210.51

2,283.25

1,823.59

1,680.86

Net Worth

2,701.09

2,773.83

2,314.17

2,171.44

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11,905.66

13,135.36

8,916.47

7,600.08

yoy growth (%)

-9.36

47.31

17.32

-2.02

Raw materials

-6,577.5

-7,253.25

-4,431.03

-3,544.52

As % of sales

55.24

55.21

49.69

46.63

Employee costs

-607.34

-599.32

-725.13

-488.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

343.46

136.14

334.82

324.88

Depreciation

-312.27

-374.43

-73.3

-85.17

Tax paid

-93.83

81.7

-122.06

-116.72

Working capital

-6,406.09

4,154.34

-915.07

-1,205.24

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.36

47.31

17.32

-2.02

Op profit growth

6.29

71.33

-9.65

-0.29

EBIT growth

17.18

3.21

1.94

-0.41

Net profit growth

-245.97

-180.37

2.21

4.8

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

23,560.31

29,584.25

15,857.09

11,905.66

13,135.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

23,560.31

29,584.25

15,857.09

11,905.66

13,135.36

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

184.75

195.02

25.61

33.34

57.4

National Fertilizer Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT National Fertilizer Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashok Jha

Nominee (Govt)

Neeraja Adidam

Non Official Independent Direc

Poonam Sharma

Non Official Independent Direc

Ritesh Tiwari

Non Official Independent Direc

Kashi Ram Godara

Non Official Independent Direc

Venkata Sarvarayudu Thota

Director (Finance) & CFO

Shri Hira Nand

Non-Official Independent Direc

Shri Jyoti Bhramar Tubid

Nominee (Govt)

Prathibha A

Chairman & Managing Director

U Saravanan

Director (Technical)

Rajan Kanwar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by National Fertilizer Ltd

Summary

National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) was promoted by the Government of India in August, 1974 to set up fuel oil-based urea plants at Panipat (Haryana) and Bhatinda (Punjab). Later, NFL took over Fertilizer Corporation of Indias plant at Nangal (Punjab) and set up a natural gas-based urea plant at Vijaipur. After disinvestment, the Governments stake came down to 74.71%.The Company is engaged in producing and marketing of Neem Coated Urea, Bio-Fertilizers (solid & liquid) and other allied Industrial products like Ammonia, Nitric Acid, Ammonium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite and Sodium Nitrate. The Company is also engaged in trading of Imported and Fertilizers, Compost, Seeds, Agro Chemicals and other Agro products. The brand name of the Company is popularly known in the market as KISAN. NFL has the countrys second largest capacity for urea (after the co-operative IFFCO). All the urea capacities located in the high-demand areas of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are with NFL. The Company also started production of certified seeds under its Seeds Multiplication Program for sale under its own brand name as Kisan Beej.In 2000-2001 the company went into expansion programme by constructing, testing and commissioning of the prilling tower. The plant has gone into commercial production on 1st February 2001. With this expansion the total urea plants installed capacity was increased 450 MTPD. The total completion cost was Rs.135.13 crores.NFL is considering setting up a naptha/LNG based ammonia-ur
Company FAQs

What is the National Fertilizer Ltd share price today?

The National Fertilizer Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹112.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of National Fertilizer Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of National Fertilizer Ltd is ₹5542.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of National Fertilizer Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of National Fertilizer Ltd is 21.88 and 2.24 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of National Fertilizer Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a National Fertilizer Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of National Fertilizer Ltd is ₹82.7 and ₹169.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of National Fertilizer Ltd?

National Fertilizer Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.98%, 3 Years at 31.68%, 1 Year at 18.36%, 6 Month at -9.76%, 3 Month at -3.41% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of National Fertilizer Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of National Fertilizer Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.71 %
Institutions - 7.68 %
Public - 17.61 %

