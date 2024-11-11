Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at Noida (Uttar Pradesh) on Monday 11th November 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. In continuation of our earlier communication dated 4th November, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 33(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed herewith at Annexure-1, a statement of Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. The above results have been taken on record by the Board of Directors in its Meeting held today, 11th November, 2024 at Noida. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (A) Intimation regarding holding of Meeting of Board of Directors to: (a) Consider approve and take on record Un-audited Fincancial Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024. (b) Consider the recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24; (B) Intimation regarding Closure of Trading Window for Insiders. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.08.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 16 May 2024

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In compliance with Regulation 29 read with Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held at Noida (Uttar Pradesh) on Tuesday 28th May 2024 inter-alia to consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve This is in continuation to our earlier communication no. NFL/SEC/SE/1331 dated 16th May, 2024 regarding convening of Board Meeting on 28th May, 2024, for considering and approving Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 under Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations. This is to inform that due to certain unavoidable reasons, the aforesaid Meeting has been re-scheduled/postponed to Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at Noida (Uttar Pradesh) inter-alia to consider, approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, after these results are reviewed by the Audit Committee of the Board. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024 Audited Annual Accounts for the Financial Year 2023-24. Audited Annual Accounts for the Financial Year 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024