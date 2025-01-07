Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
11,905.66
13,135.36
8,916.47
7,600.08
yoy growth (%)
-9.36
47.31
17.32
-2.02
Raw materials
-6,577.5
-7,253.25
-4,431.03
-3,544.52
As % of sales
55.24
55.21
49.69
46.63
Employee costs
-607.34
-599.32
-725.13
-488.08
As % of sales
5.1
4.56
8.13
6.42
Other costs
-3,807.2
-4,423.25
-3,258.63
-3,012.18
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.97
33.67
36.54
39.63
Operating profit
913.62
859.54
501.67
555.3
OPM
7.67
6.54
5.62
7.3
Depreciation
-312.27
-374.43
-73.3
-85.17
Interest expense
-291.23
-405.47
-189.89
-189.84
Other income
33.34
56.5
96.34
44.59
Profit before tax
343.46
136.14
334.82
324.88
Taxes
-93.83
81.7
-122.06
-116.72
Tax rate
-27.31
60.01
-36.45
-35.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
249.63
217.84
212.76
208.16
Exceptional items
0
-388.85
0
0
Net profit
249.63
-171.01
212.77
208.16
yoy growth (%)
-245.97
-180.37
2.21
4.8
NPM
2.09
-1.3
2.38
2.73
