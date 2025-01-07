iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

National Fertilizer Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

117.9
(4.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR National Fertilizer Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

11,905.66

13,135.36

8,916.47

7,600.08

yoy growth (%)

-9.36

47.31

17.32

-2.02

Raw materials

-6,577.5

-7,253.25

-4,431.03

-3,544.52

As % of sales

55.24

55.21

49.69

46.63

Employee costs

-607.34

-599.32

-725.13

-488.08

As % of sales

5.1

4.56

8.13

6.42

Other costs

-3,807.2

-4,423.25

-3,258.63

-3,012.18

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.97

33.67

36.54

39.63

Operating profit

913.62

859.54

501.67

555.3

OPM

7.67

6.54

5.62

7.3

Depreciation

-312.27

-374.43

-73.3

-85.17

Interest expense

-291.23

-405.47

-189.89

-189.84

Other income

33.34

56.5

96.34

44.59

Profit before tax

343.46

136.14

334.82

324.88

Taxes

-93.83

81.7

-122.06

-116.72

Tax rate

-27.31

60.01

-36.45

-35.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

249.63

217.84

212.76

208.16

Exceptional items

0

-388.85

0

0

Net profit

249.63

-171.01

212.77

208.16

yoy growth (%)

-245.97

-180.37

2.21

4.8

NPM

2.09

-1.3

2.38

2.73

Natl.Fertilizer : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR National Fertilizer Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.