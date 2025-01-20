Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-9.36
47.31
17.32
-2.02
Op profit growth
6.29
71.33
-9.65
-0.29
EBIT growth
17.18
3.22
1.98
-0.14
Net profit growth
-230.94
-185.1
2.32
5.53
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.67
6.54
5.62
7.3
EBIT margin
5.33
4.12
5.88
6.76
Net profit margin
1.99
-1.37
2.38
2.73
RoCE
8.84
7.02
9.21
7.28
RoNW
2.93
-2.32
2.79
2.95
RoA
0.82
-0.58
0.93
0.73
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
4.83
-3.69
4.34
4.24
Dividend per share
0
0.95
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.53
-11.32
2.84
2.5
Book value per share
43.62
38.77
40.47
37.19
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.65
-4.95
12.43
18.07
P/CEPS
-36.73
-1.61
18.97
30.63
P/B
1.29
0.47
1.33
2.06
EV/EBIDTA
4.86
9.8
9.52
13.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-27.31
60.01
-36.45
-35.95
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
158.95
161.99
167.66
217.8
Inventory days
26.33
25.08
22.6
25.59
Creditor days
-31.05
-25.24
-27.44
-27.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.17
-1.33
-2.76
-2.71
Net debt / equity
0.86
4.24
1.53
2.26
Net debt / op. profit
2.02
9.4
6.08
7.43
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-55.24
-55.21
-49.69
-46.63
Employee costs
-5.1
-4.56
-8.13
-6.42
Other costs
-31.97
-33.67
-36.54
-39.63
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.