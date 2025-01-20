iifl-logo-icon 1
National Fertilizer Ltd Key Ratios

111.71
(1.16%)
Jan 20, 2025|10:19:57 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-9.36

47.31

17.32

-2.02

Op profit growth

6.29

71.33

-9.65

-0.29

EBIT growth

17.18

3.22

1.98

-0.14

Net profit growth

-230.94

-185.1

2.32

5.53

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.67

6.54

5.62

7.3

EBIT margin

5.33

4.12

5.88

6.76

Net profit margin

1.99

-1.37

2.38

2.73

RoCE

8.84

7.02

9.21

7.28

RoNW

2.93

-2.32

2.79

2.95

RoA

0.82

-0.58

0.93

0.73

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

4.83

-3.69

4.34

4.24

Dividend per share

0

0.95

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.53

-11.32

2.84

2.5

Book value per share

43.62

38.77

40.47

37.19

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.65

-4.95

12.43

18.07

P/CEPS

-36.73

-1.61

18.97

30.63

P/B

1.29

0.47

1.33

2.06

EV/EBIDTA

4.86

9.8

9.52

13.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-27.31

60.01

-36.45

-35.95

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

158.95

161.99

167.66

217.8

Inventory days

26.33

25.08

22.6

25.59

Creditor days

-31.05

-25.24

-27.44

-27.76

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.17

-1.33

-2.76

-2.71

Net debt / equity

0.86

4.24

1.53

2.26

Net debt / op. profit

2.02

9.4

6.08

7.43

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-55.24

-55.21

-49.69

-46.63

Employee costs

-5.1

-4.56

-8.13

-6.42

Other costs

-31.97

-33.67

-36.54

-39.63

