National Fertilizer Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
343.46
136.14
334.82
324.88
Depreciation
-312.27
-374.43
-73.3
-85.17
Tax paid
-93.83
81.7
-122.06
-116.72
Working capital
-6,406.09
4,154.34
-915.07
-1,205.24
Other operating items
Operating
-6,468.73
3,997.75
-775.6
-1,082.25
Capital expenditure
201.33
293.46
323.73
72.26
Free cash flow
-6,267.4
4,291.21
-451.87
-1,009.99
Equity raised
2,861.59
3,098.19
2,620.11
2,328.07
Investing
106.09
122.84
93.25
110
Financing
5,945.86
7,631.54
2,116.1
6,550.99
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2,646.14
15,143.78
4,377.59
7,979.07
No Record Found
