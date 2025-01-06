iifl-logo-icon 1
National Fertilizer Ltd Cash Flow Statement

112.97
(-6.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR National Fertilizer Ltd

Natl.Fertilizer FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

343.46

136.14

334.82

324.88

Depreciation

-312.27

-374.43

-73.3

-85.17

Tax paid

-93.83

81.7

-122.06

-116.72

Working capital

-6,406.09

4,154.34

-915.07

-1,205.24

Other operating items

Operating

-6,468.73

3,997.75

-775.6

-1,082.25

Capital expenditure

201.33

293.46

323.73

72.26

Free cash flow

-6,267.4

4,291.21

-451.87

-1,009.99

Equity raised

2,861.59

3,098.19

2,620.11

2,328.07

Investing

106.09

122.84

93.25

110

Financing

5,945.86

7,631.54

2,116.1

6,550.99

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

2,646.14

15,143.78

4,377.59

7,979.07

