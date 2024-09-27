|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|The so Annual General meeting (AGM) of the Company has been fixed for Friday, 2ih September, 2024 at 2:30 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Proceedings of 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 27th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Complinace under Regulation 44(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
