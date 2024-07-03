National Fertilizer Ltd Summary

National Fertilizers Ltd (NFL) was promoted by the Government of India in August, 1974 to set up fuel oil-based urea plants at Panipat (Haryana) and Bhatinda (Punjab). Later, NFL took over Fertilizer Corporation of Indias plant at Nangal (Punjab) and set up a natural gas-based urea plant at Vijaipur. After disinvestment, the Governments stake came down to 74.71%.The Company is engaged in producing and marketing of Neem Coated Urea, Bio-Fertilizers (solid & liquid) and other allied Industrial products like Ammonia, Nitric Acid, Ammonium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite and Sodium Nitrate. The Company is also engaged in trading of Imported and Fertilizers, Compost, Seeds, Agro Chemicals and other Agro products. The brand name of the Company is popularly known in the market as KISAN. NFL has the countrys second largest capacity for urea (after the co-operative IFFCO). All the urea capacities located in the high-demand areas of Punjab, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh are with NFL. The Company also started production of certified seeds under its Seeds Multiplication Program for sale under its own brand name as Kisan Beej.In 2000-2001 the company went into expansion programme by constructing, testing and commissioning of the prilling tower. The plant has gone into commercial production on 1st February 2001. With this expansion the total urea plants installed capacity was increased 450 MTPD. The total completion cost was Rs.135.13 crores.NFL is considering setting up a naptha/LNG based ammonia-urea complex (2200 tpd urea) at Panipat, pending approval from the government. A new project on integrated Plant Nutrient Supply system has been undertaken in Malwa region during 2001-02. The project envisages use of all available resources of nutrient supply for crop production and reducing the burden of chemicals on soil to retain and sustain its productivity.NFL has its units in Nangal, which produces Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN), Urea and Methanol; Panipat unit, Bathinda unit and Vijaipur Unit I & II produce Urea. Neem coated urea is being produced at all the units. CAN plant at Nangal have been stopped with effect from 1st April 2005. The company also produces industrial products like Sulphur, Methanol, Nitric acid etc., Further the company has a 600 tonnes per annum bio-fertilizers plant at Vijaipur, where they produce three strains of bio-fertilizers namely Phosphate Solubilising Bacteria (PSB), Rhizobium and Azotobacter.During FY 2015-16, the company has completed installation of Purge Gas Recovery Plant at Vijaipur-II with an investment of Rs 29 crore to reduce energy consumption and enhancement of Ammonia production. This has also been commissioned in the month of July 2016.During the year 2016-17, 87 and 85 demonstrations of Bio fertilizers and City Compost respectively, were carried out at farmers field to demonstrate the effect of Bio fertilizers and City Compost on crop growth and yield as compared to farmers own practices. These demonstrations are being carried out on long-term basis.During the year 2016-17, more than 30,000 soil samples were analyzed for major and micronutrients and recommendations given through six static and four mobile soil testing laboratories. NFL has also upgraded its Soil Testing Labs at Barabanki and Nangal by installation of Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometer (AAS) for micronutrient analysis.NFL, in association with Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Fertilizer Corporation of India (FCIL) have formed a Joint Venture (JV) Company as Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) to revive the old FCIL plant at Ramagundam with annual installed capacity of 12.71 LMT of Urea and with a total estimated project cost of Rs 5254 crore. The foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ramagundam Plant was held on 07 August 2016 through the hands of Honble Prime Minister. JV Company was formed with initial equity participation of 26% each of NFL and EIL and 11% of FCIL. Later on Government of Telangana was inducted for 11% equity. For remaining untied equity portion, process of inducting HTAS consortium for equity participation of 11.7% and GAIL for 14.3% is under finalization by RFCL.The Company commissioned a Bentonite Sulphur Plant of 25000 MTPA Capacity and commercial production started in September, 2018 at Panipat Unit. Further, the Company commissioned its first Seeds Processing Unit (SPU) at Bathinda during February, 2020 and Second SPU at Panipat in August, 2020. To strengthen the soil testing and farm advisory services, 05 new Mobile soil testing Labs have been launched by the Company in 2021. To meet the new energy norms, Gas Turbine Generator (GTG) along with Heat Recovery and Steam Generation (HRSG) was commissioned at Bathinda and Nangal in May, 2021. Implementation of energy saving schemes at Vijaipur also completed in March2022.