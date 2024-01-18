Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the [SEBI (LODR)], the Board of Directors in its Meeting held today , 14th August, 2024 has recommended Final Dividend of INR 0.27 (2.70%) per equity share of Rs.10 each on the paid up equity share capital of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing so Annual General Meeting of the Company.