|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|0.27
|2.7
|Final
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the [SEBI (LODR)], the Board of Directors in its Meeting held today , 14th August, 2024 has recommended Final Dividend of INR 0.27 (2.70%) per equity share of Rs.10 each on the paid up equity share capital of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing so Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.