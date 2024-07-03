Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹71.65
Prev. Close₹71.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹128.23
Day's High₹71.65
Day's Low₹67.52
52 Week's High₹99.86
52 Week's Low₹59.3
Book Value₹20.69
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)659.62
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.7
9.7
9.7
9.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
210.79
284.06
242.56
164.52
Net Worth
220.49
293.76
252.26
174.22
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
823.77
487.15
437.11
353.23
yoy growth (%)
69.1
11.44
23.74
-1.52
Raw materials
-484.33
-269.51
-257.05
-215.39
As % of sales
58.79
55.32
58.8
60.97
Employee costs
-31.02
-26.71
-22.48
-15.94
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
102.88
38.57
21.55
2.42
Depreciation
-7.33
-8.19
-8.51
-8.7
Tax paid
-22.71
-13.7
-6.47
-0.77
Working capital
118.14
-31.39
-21.93
-29.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
69.1
11.44
23.74
-1.52
Op profit growth
103.44
30.17
27.5
-5.44
EBIT growth
121.61
31.4
37.95
-13.28
Net profit growth
219.68
64.89
818.31
-0.92
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
927.6
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,938.25
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
479.6
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
168.21
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.28
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Shailash Khaitan
Joint Managing Director
Utsav Khaitan
Whole-time Director
Jagdish Lal Jajoo
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ajay Salitra
Independent Director
Payal Gupta
Independent Director
Deepak Kumar Khemka
Independent Director
Inderjit Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited was established in June, 1982. The Company is presently engaged in the manufacturing of Single Super Phosphate Fertilisers (Plain, Zincated and Boronated in powder form and granulated form), Sulphuric Acid and its variants, Trading of NPK Fertilisers, Processing of Oil Seed (mainly Soybean) and crude edible oil, selling of De-Oiled Cake and Crude/Refined Oil & Generation and selling of Wind Power.The Company installed 2.80 MW Turbo Generator for generation of energy from waste steam of the Sulphuric Acid Plant during the year 1997-98. New 400 TPD Single Super Phosphate Plant based on Benificiated Rock Phosphate & 200 TPD Sulphuric Acid Plant was commissioned in March 1998. It commissioned the 3.2 MW power plant in 1998-99. The Scheme of Amalgamation between Khaitan Soya Ltd and the Company was made effective on 1st April, 1999 at Indore. The projects of Oleum & Liquid SO3 at Village Nimrani and 100 TPD Edible Oil Refinery at Ratlam was commissioned in 2000-01. The Scheme of Amalgamation of Shriniwas Fertilizers Ltd. with the Company was made effective from 1st April, 2001. It commissioned the Project for manufacturing of 200,000 TPA Single Super Phosphate Plants atNimbahera (Rajasthan) in 2004-05. Granulated Single Super Phosphate manufacturing project was commissioned in April, 2005. The project of 1000 TPD Soya processing plant started commercial production during the year 2005-06.During the year 2005-06, through Group Company, the
The Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.01 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹659.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is 0 and 3.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹59.3 and ₹99.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.54%, 3 Years at 2.91%, 1 Year at -5.24%, 6 Month at -8.76%, 3 Month at -9.84% and 1 Month at -1.48%.
