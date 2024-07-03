iifl-logo-icon 1
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Share Price

68.01
(-4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

  • Open71.65
  • Day's High71.65
  • 52 Wk High99.86
  • Prev. Close71.45
  • Day's Low67.52
  • 52 Wk Low 59.3
  • Turnover (lac)128.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value20.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)659.62
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

71.65

Prev. Close

71.45

Turnover(Lac.)

128.23

Day's High

71.65

Day's Low

67.52

52 Week's High

99.86

52 Week's Low

59.3

Book Value

20.69

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

659.62

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Corporate Action

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

5 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

29 Apr 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.3

arrow

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:02 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.51%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.51%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 27.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.7

9.7

9.7

9.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

210.79

284.06

242.56

164.52

Net Worth

220.49

293.76

252.26

174.22

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

823.77

487.15

437.11

353.23

yoy growth (%)

69.1

11.44

23.74

-1.52

Raw materials

-484.33

-269.51

-257.05

-215.39

As % of sales

58.79

55.32

58.8

60.97

Employee costs

-31.02

-26.71

-22.48

-15.94

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

102.88

38.57

21.55

2.42

Depreciation

-7.33

-8.19

-8.51

-8.7

Tax paid

-22.71

-13.7

-6.47

-0.77

Working capital

118.14

-31.39

-21.93

-29.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

69.1

11.44

23.74

-1.52

Op profit growth

103.44

30.17

27.5

-5.44

EBIT growth

121.61

31.4

37.95

-13.28

Net profit growth

219.68

64.89

818.31

-0.92

No Record Found

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

927.6

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,938.25

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

479.6

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

168.21

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.28

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Shailash Khaitan

Joint Managing Director

Utsav Khaitan

Whole-time Director

Jagdish Lal Jajoo

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ajay Salitra

Independent Director

Payal Gupta

Independent Director

Deepak Kumar Khemka

Independent Director

Inderjit Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Summary

Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited was established in June, 1982. The Company is presently engaged in the manufacturing of Single Super Phosphate Fertilisers (Plain, Zincated and Boronated in powder form and granulated form), Sulphuric Acid and its variants, Trading of NPK Fertilisers, Processing of Oil Seed (mainly Soybean) and crude edible oil, selling of De-Oiled Cake and Crude/Refined Oil & Generation and selling of Wind Power.The Company installed 2.80 MW Turbo Generator for generation of energy from waste steam of the Sulphuric Acid Plant during the year 1997-98. New 400 TPD Single Super Phosphate Plant based on Benificiated Rock Phosphate & 200 TPD Sulphuric Acid Plant was commissioned in March 1998. It commissioned the 3.2 MW power plant in 1998-99. The Scheme of Amalgamation between Khaitan Soya Ltd and the Company was made effective on 1st April, 1999 at Indore. The projects of Oleum & Liquid SO3 at Village Nimrani and 100 TPD Edible Oil Refinery at Ratlam was commissioned in 2000-01. The Scheme of Amalgamation of Shriniwas Fertilizers Ltd. with the Company was made effective from 1st April, 2001. It commissioned the Project for manufacturing of 200,000 TPA Single Super Phosphate Plants atNimbahera (Rajasthan) in 2004-05. Granulated Single Super Phosphate manufacturing project was commissioned in April, 2005. The project of 1000 TPD Soya processing plant started commercial production during the year 2005-06.During the year 2005-06, through Group Company, the
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd share price today?

The Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹68.01 today.

What is the Market Cap of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹659.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is 0 and 3.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹59.3 and ₹99.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.54%, 3 Years at 2.91%, 1 Year at -5.24%, 6 Month at -8.76%, 3 Month at -9.84% and 1 Month at -1.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.52 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 27.39 %

