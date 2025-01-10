Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.7
9.7
9.7
9.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
210.79
284.06
242.56
164.52
Net Worth
220.49
293.76
252.26
174.22
Minority Interest
Debt
315.67
228.53
142.12
79.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.26
13.38
13.17
19.63
Total Liabilities
548.42
535.67
407.55
272.9
Fixed Assets
134.14
132.87
106.85
99.96
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.67
3.49
3.44
1.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.07
3.12
1.63
4.85
Networking Capital
404.84
379.81
235.62
160.12
Inventories
283.84
253.08
210.23
113.35
Inventory Days
93.14
84.92
Sundry Debtors
48.96
65.09
38.02
43.62
Debtor Days
16.84
32.68
Other Current Assets
149.75
237.09
153.19
90.57
Sundry Creditors
-52.23
-118.25
-98.87
-47.68
Creditor Days
43.8
35.72
Other Current Liabilities
-25.48
-57.2
-66.95
-39.74
Cash
3.71
16.38
60
6.24
Total Assets
548.43
535.67
407.54
272.9
