Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
823.77
487.15
437.11
353.23
yoy growth (%)
69.1
11.44
23.74
-1.52
Raw materials
-484.33
-269.51
-257.05
-215.39
As % of sales
58.79
55.32
58.8
60.97
Employee costs
-31.02
-26.71
-22.48
-15.94
As % of sales
3.76
5.48
5.14
4.51
Other costs
-186.82
-131.15
-111.66
-85.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.67
26.92
25.54
24.31
Operating profit
121.58
59.76
45.91
36
OPM
14.75
12.26
10.5
10.19
Depreciation
-7.33
-8.19
-8.51
-8.7
Interest expense
-12.62
-13.54
-18.1
-26.33
Other income
1.25
0.55
2.26
1.45
Profit before tax
102.88
38.57
21.55
2.42
Taxes
-22.71
-13.7
-6.47
-0.77
Tax rate
-22.08
-35.53
-30.05
-32.14
Minorities and other
-0.67
0
0
0
Adj. profit
79.49
24.86
15.08
1.64
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
79.49
24.86
15.08
1.64
yoy growth (%)
219.68
64.89
818.31
-0.92
NPM
9.65
5.1
3.45
0.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.