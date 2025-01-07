iifl-logo-icon 1
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

823.77

487.15

437.11

353.23

yoy growth (%)

69.1

11.44

23.74

-1.52

Raw materials

-484.33

-269.51

-257.05

-215.39

As % of sales

58.79

55.32

58.8

60.97

Employee costs

-31.02

-26.71

-22.48

-15.94

As % of sales

3.76

5.48

5.14

4.51

Other costs

-186.82

-131.15

-111.66

-85.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.67

26.92

25.54

24.31

Operating profit

121.58

59.76

45.91

36

OPM

14.75

12.26

10.5

10.19

Depreciation

-7.33

-8.19

-8.51

-8.7

Interest expense

-12.62

-13.54

-18.1

-26.33

Other income

1.25

0.55

2.26

1.45

Profit before tax

102.88

38.57

21.55

2.42

Taxes

-22.71

-13.7

-6.47

-0.77

Tax rate

-22.08

-35.53

-30.05

-32.14

Minorities and other

-0.67

0

0

0

Adj. profit

79.49

24.86

15.08

1.64

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

79.49

24.86

15.08

1.64

yoy growth (%)

219.68

64.89

818.31

-0.92

NPM

9.65

5.1

3.45

0.46

