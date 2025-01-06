Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
102.88
38.57
21.55
2.42
Depreciation
-7.33
-8.19
-8.51
-8.7
Tax paid
-22.71
-13.7
-6.47
-0.77
Working capital
118.14
-31.39
-21.93
-29.79
Other operating items
Operating
190.97
-14.71
-15.36
-36.85
Capital expenditure
-6.34
4.97
5.7
1.95
Free cash flow
184.63
-9.74
-9.65
-34.9
Equity raised
327.58
283.01
248.9
238.39
Investing
1.71
0.41
-0.12
0
Financing
96.57
0.95
-1.52
26.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
610.49
274.63
237.61
230.08
