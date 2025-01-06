iifl-logo-icon 1
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

68.01
(-4.81%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Khaitan Chemical FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

102.88

38.57

21.55

2.42

Depreciation

-7.33

-8.19

-8.51

-8.7

Tax paid

-22.71

-13.7

-6.47

-0.77

Working capital

118.14

-31.39

-21.93

-29.79

Other operating items

Operating

190.97

-14.71

-15.36

-36.85

Capital expenditure

-6.34

4.97

5.7

1.95

Free cash flow

184.63

-9.74

-9.65

-34.9

Equity raised

327.58

283.01

248.9

238.39

Investing

1.71

0.41

-0.12

0

Financing

96.57

0.95

-1.52

26.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

610.49

274.63

237.61

230.08

