Newspaper publication about intimation of 42nd AGM to be on Thursday 12th day of September, 2024 through OAVM. This has reference to our letter dated August 5, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Monday, August 12, 2024, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Financial Results - The Board has approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Independent Auditors Report on the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, with unmodified opinion and the declaration in this regard is enclosed. 2. The Board considered and approved the Boards Report on the operation of the company and its annexures along with Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Corporate Governance Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 3. The Board decided to convene 42nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and approved the draft notice. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024) Proceeding of 42nd AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.09.2024) E-voting results along with Scrutnizer report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/09/2024)