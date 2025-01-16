iifl-logo-icon 1
Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Board Meeting

66.89
(2.70%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:29:36 AM

Khaitan Chemical CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jan 202510 Jan 2025
KHAITAN CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for period ended December 31 2024
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
KHAITAN CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results along with limited review report for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Board has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter & half year ended 30.09.2024 along with limited review report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
KHAITAN CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results along with limited review report for the quarter ended June 30 2024 This has reference to our letter dated August 5, 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on Monday, August 12, 2024, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Financial Results - The Board has approved the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024. Independent Auditors Report on the unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024, with unmodified opinion and the declaration in this regard is enclosed. 2. The Board considered and approved the Boards Report on the operation of the company and its annexures along with Management Discussion and Analysis Report and Corporate Governance Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 3. The Board decided to convene 42nd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and approved the draft notice. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202428 Jun 2024
Members at thier meeting held on 27th June, 2024 considered & approved appointment of following directors as Independent directors- 1. Mrs. Payal Gupta 2. Mr. Inder Jit Singh 3. Mr. Deepak Kumar Khemka
Board Meeting23 May 202417 May 2024
KHAITAN CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider and adopt the Audited Accounts for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Consider and Recommend final dividend if any for the Financial Year ended March 31 2024. 3.Consider matters relating to the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Further the board of directors after considering the factors such as elongated working capital cycle and no profit have not recommended any dividend for the financial year. Audited Financial Results for the quater and financial year ended 31.03.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
KHAITAN CHEMICALS & FERTILIZERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. The Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e., Monday, February 12, 2024 considered and approved/taken note of the Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Khaitan Chemical: Related News

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

