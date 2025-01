EGM 27/06/2024 Notice of EGM to be held on 27.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024) PROCEEDING OF EGM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.06.2024) E- Voting results along with Scrutinizer report of EGM held on 27.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)