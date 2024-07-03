Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Summary

Khaitan Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited was established in June, 1982. The Company is presently engaged in the manufacturing of Single Super Phosphate Fertilisers (Plain, Zincated and Boronated in powder form and granulated form), Sulphuric Acid and its variants, Trading of NPK Fertilisers, Processing of Oil Seed (mainly Soybean) and crude edible oil, selling of De-Oiled Cake and Crude/Refined Oil & Generation and selling of Wind Power.The Company installed 2.80 MW Turbo Generator for generation of energy from waste steam of the Sulphuric Acid Plant during the year 1997-98. New 400 TPD Single Super Phosphate Plant based on Benificiated Rock Phosphate & 200 TPD Sulphuric Acid Plant was commissioned in March 1998. It commissioned the 3.2 MW power plant in 1998-99. The Scheme of Amalgamation between Khaitan Soya Ltd and the Company was made effective on 1st April, 1999 at Indore. The projects of Oleum & Liquid SO3 at Village Nimrani and 100 TPD Edible Oil Refinery at Ratlam was commissioned in 2000-01. The Scheme of Amalgamation of Shriniwas Fertilizers Ltd. with the Company was made effective from 1st April, 2001. It commissioned the Project for manufacturing of 200,000 TPA Single Super Phosphate Plants atNimbahera (Rajasthan) in 2004-05. Granulated Single Super Phosphate manufacturing project was commissioned in April, 2005. The project of 1000 TPD Soya processing plant started commercial production during the year 2005-06.During the year 2005-06, through Group Company, the Company acquired majority stake in Mahadeo Fertilizers Ltd. (MFL), a BIFR Company and resulting to this, the BIFR sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of MFL with Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd. (KCFL) effective 01.04.2005. 1.25 M.W. Wind Energy plant was put up at Nandurbar in the state of Maharashtra in 2006-07.During year 2007-08, Company constructed balancing infrastructures to match enhanced capacity of Soybean processing. It upgraded the turbo generator at Jhansi & Malwan Plant.The Company acquired land for putting up fertilizer project near Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh during 2011-12. The production of 200000 TPA of SSP and Phospho Gypsum for Dahej Plant, Gujarat was started in March, 2014.