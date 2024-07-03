iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishana Phoschem Ltd Share Price

194.87
(-2.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open203
  • Day's High203
  • 52 Wk High311.95
  • Prev. Close199.53
  • Day's Low191.22
  • 52 Wk Low 194.14
  • Turnover (lac)35.76
  • P/E28.46
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value55.18
  • EPS7.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,179.99
  • Div. Yield0.25
Krishana Phoschem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Fertilizers

Open

203

Prev. Close

199.53

Turnover(Lac.)

35.76

Day's High

203

Day's Low

191.22

52 Week's High

311.95

52 Week's Low

194.14

Book Value

55.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,179.99

P/E

28.46

EPS

7.01

Divi. Yield

0.25

Krishana Phoschem Ltd Corporate Action

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Oct 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

Krishana Phoschem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Krishana Phoschem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:59 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.03%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 28.95%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Krishana Phoschem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

30.91

34.84

27.56

27.71

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

230.9

186.2

119.54

97.05

Net Worth

261.81

221.04

147.1

124.76

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

188.72

162.94

152.71

95.75

yoy growth (%)

15.82

6.7

59.47

20.26

Raw materials

-102.91

-85.47

-76.57

-50.26

As % of sales

54.52

52.45

50.14

52.49

Employee costs

-10.08

-9.05

-1.92

-1.43

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

28.39

20.78

20.01

6.36

Depreciation

-10.24

-11.7

-10.31

-7.95

Tax paid

-8.81

-7

-5.59

-2.82

Working capital

18.33

7.7

9.93

-6.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.82

6.7

59.47

20.26

Op profit growth

10.44

5.44

74.24

25.5

EBIT growth

29.98

0.74

93.38

16.79

Net profit growth

42.17

-4.43

306.99

7.26

Krishana Phoschem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.35

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.3

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.3

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.63

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.66

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Krishana Phoschem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

PRAVEEN OSTWAL

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sunil Kothari

Independent Director

Pradeep Agarwal

Independent Director

Priyanka Surana

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Bansal

Non Executive Director

PANKAJ OSTWAL

Independent Director

Bheru Lal Ostwal

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Mahendra Kumar Ostwal

Independent Director

Gopal Inani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Krishana Phoschem Ltd

Summary

Krishana Phoschem Limited was incorporated on 14 May, 2004. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of fertilizers, intermediate dyes and other allied chemical products in the State of Madhya Pradesh. Krishana Phoschem Limited are manufacturers of Benefited Rock Phosphate (BRP), Single Super Phosphate (SSP), Granulated Single Super Phosphate (GSSP), H-Acid, intermediate dyes and other allied chemicals. Their products Single Super Phosphate (SSP) and Granulated Single Super Phosphate (GSSP) is used in replenishing P (Phosohorous) in the soil and act as a fertilizer for crop. Initially, the Company engaged in manufacturing of BRP and further expanded to forward integration in manufacturing of SSP and GSSP and expanding for Diversification in intermediate dyes and other allied chemicals. The Company manufacture specialized chemicals used for dying cloth such as H acid, E K acid, Vinyl sulphone, PNCBOSA, 4 sulphoantranilic acid, Violet acid, Sulpho Tobias acid. The chemicals produce by our company is used as Dye intermediate specifically for textiles Industry. Currently, the Company works on 3 manufacturing plants that have been ingeniously built across Meghnagar, in Jhabua District of Madhya Pradesh.The Company already started work on DAP& NPK complex fertilizer project at the existing plant at Meghnagar, which costed approx. Rs. 330 Crores. Also, it established the own high-end laboratory which is used for controlling the quality at every stage i.e., BRP, SSP, GSSP an
Company FAQs

What is the Krishana Phoschem Ltd share price today?

The Krishana Phoschem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹194.87 today.

What is the Market Cap of Krishana Phoschem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishana Phoschem Ltd is ₹1179.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Krishana Phoschem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Krishana Phoschem Ltd is 28.46 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Krishana Phoschem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishana Phoschem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishana Phoschem Ltd is ₹194.14 and ₹311.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Krishana Phoschem Ltd?

Krishana Phoschem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.21%, 3 Years at 32.86%, 1 Year at -19.80%, 6 Month at -31.56%, 3 Month at -12.75% and 1 Month at -5.13%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Krishana Phoschem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Krishana Phoschem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.03 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 28.96 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Krishana Phoschem Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

