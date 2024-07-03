Summary

Krishana Phoschem Limited was incorporated on 14 May, 2004. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of fertilizers, intermediate dyes and other allied chemical products in the State of Madhya Pradesh. Krishana Phoschem Limited are manufacturers of Benefited Rock Phosphate (BRP), Single Super Phosphate (SSP), Granulated Single Super Phosphate (GSSP), H-Acid, intermediate dyes and other allied chemicals. Their products Single Super Phosphate (SSP) and Granulated Single Super Phosphate (GSSP) is used in replenishing P (Phosohorous) in the soil and act as a fertilizer for crop. Initially, the Company engaged in manufacturing of BRP and further expanded to forward integration in manufacturing of SSP and GSSP and expanding for Diversification in intermediate dyes and other allied chemicals. The Company manufacture specialized chemicals used for dying cloth such as H acid, E K acid, Vinyl sulphone, PNCBOSA, 4 sulphoantranilic acid, Violet acid, Sulpho Tobias acid. The chemicals produce by our company is used as Dye intermediate specifically for textiles Industry. Currently, the Company works on 3 manufacturing plants that have been ingeniously built across Meghnagar, in Jhabua District of Madhya Pradesh.The Company already started work on DAP& NPK complex fertilizer project at the existing plant at Meghnagar, which costed approx. Rs. 330 Crores. Also, it established the own high-end laboratory which is used for controlling the quality at every stage i.e., BRP, SSP, GSSP an

