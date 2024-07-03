Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFertilizers
Open₹203
Prev. Close₹199.53
Turnover(Lac.)₹35.76
Day's High₹203
Day's Low₹191.22
52 Week's High₹311.95
52 Week's Low₹194.14
Book Value₹55.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,179.99
P/E28.46
EPS7.01
Divi. Yield0.25
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
30.91
34.84
27.56
27.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
230.9
186.2
119.54
97.05
Net Worth
261.81
221.04
147.1
124.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
188.72
162.94
152.71
95.75
yoy growth (%)
15.82
6.7
59.47
20.26
Raw materials
-102.91
-85.47
-76.57
-50.26
As % of sales
54.52
52.45
50.14
52.49
Employee costs
-10.08
-9.05
-1.92
-1.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
28.39
20.78
20.01
6.36
Depreciation
-10.24
-11.7
-10.31
-7.95
Tax paid
-8.81
-7
-5.59
-2.82
Working capital
18.33
7.7
9.93
-6.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.82
6.7
59.47
20.26
Op profit growth
10.44
5.44
74.24
25.5
EBIT growth
29.98
0.74
93.38
16.79
Net profit growth
42.17
-4.43
306.99
7.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.35
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.3
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.3
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.63
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.66
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
PRAVEEN OSTWAL
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sunil Kothari
Independent Director
Pradeep Agarwal
Independent Director
Priyanka Surana
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Bansal
Non Executive Director
PANKAJ OSTWAL
Independent Director
Bheru Lal Ostwal
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Mahendra Kumar Ostwal
Independent Director
Gopal Inani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Krishana Phoschem Ltd
Summary
Krishana Phoschem Limited was incorporated on 14 May, 2004. The Company is primarily engaged in manufacturing of fertilizers, intermediate dyes and other allied chemical products in the State of Madhya Pradesh. Krishana Phoschem Limited are manufacturers of Benefited Rock Phosphate (BRP), Single Super Phosphate (SSP), Granulated Single Super Phosphate (GSSP), H-Acid, intermediate dyes and other allied chemicals. Their products Single Super Phosphate (SSP) and Granulated Single Super Phosphate (GSSP) is used in replenishing P (Phosohorous) in the soil and act as a fertilizer for crop. Initially, the Company engaged in manufacturing of BRP and further expanded to forward integration in manufacturing of SSP and GSSP and expanding for Diversification in intermediate dyes and other allied chemicals. The Company manufacture specialized chemicals used for dying cloth such as H acid, E K acid, Vinyl sulphone, PNCBOSA, 4 sulphoantranilic acid, Violet acid, Sulpho Tobias acid. The chemicals produce by our company is used as Dye intermediate specifically for textiles Industry. Currently, the Company works on 3 manufacturing plants that have been ingeniously built across Meghnagar, in Jhabua District of Madhya Pradesh.The Company already started work on DAP& NPK complex fertilizer project at the existing plant at Meghnagar, which costed approx. Rs. 330 Crores. Also, it established the own high-end laboratory which is used for controlling the quality at every stage i.e., BRP, SSP, GSSP an
Read More
The Krishana Phoschem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹194.87 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishana Phoschem Ltd is ₹1179.99 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Krishana Phoschem Ltd is 28.46 and 3.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishana Phoschem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishana Phoschem Ltd is ₹194.14 and ₹311.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Krishana Phoschem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 45.21%, 3 Years at 32.86%, 1 Year at -19.80%, 6 Month at -31.56%, 3 Month at -12.75% and 1 Month at -5.13%.
