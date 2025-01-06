iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Krishana Phoschem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

194.87
(-2.34%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Krishana Phoschem Ltd

Krishana Phosch. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

28.39

20.78

20.01

6.36

Depreciation

-10.24

-11.7

-10.31

-7.95

Tax paid

-8.81

-7

-5.59

-2.82

Working capital

18.33

7.7

9.93

-6.56

Other operating items

Operating

27.67

9.76

14.02

-10.97

Capital expenditure

8.5

1.59

4.98

40.27

Free cash flow

36.17

11.35

19

29.29

Equity raised

202.47

170.86

141.6

135.39

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

19.09

-0.27

9.91

24.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

257.73

181.94

170.52

189.06

Krishana Phosch. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Krishana Phoschem Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.