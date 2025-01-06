Krishana Phoschem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
28.39
20.78
20.01
6.36
Depreciation
-10.24
-11.7
-10.31
-7.95
Tax paid
-8.81
-7
-5.59
-2.82
Working capital
18.33
7.7
9.93
-6.56
Other operating items
Operating
27.67
9.76
14.02
-10.97
Capital expenditure
8.5
1.59
4.98
40.27
Free cash flow
36.17
11.35
19
29.29
Equity raised
202.47
170.86
141.6
135.39
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
19.09
-0.27
9.91
24.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
257.73
181.94
170.52
189.06
