Krishana Phoschem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

197.38
(1.29%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Krishana Phoschem Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

188.72

162.94

152.71

95.75

yoy growth (%)

15.82

6.7

59.47

20.26

Raw materials

-102.91

-85.47

-76.57

-50.26

As % of sales

54.52

52.45

50.14

52.49

Employee costs

-10.08

-9.05

-1.92

-1.43

As % of sales

5.34

5.55

1.26

1.49

Other costs

-36.78

-33.16

-40.76

-24.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.49

20.35

26.69

25.96

Operating profit

38.94

35.26

33.44

19.19

OPM

20.63

21.64

21.89

20.04

Depreciation

-10.24

-11.7

-10.31

-7.95

Interest expense

-2.27

-2.81

-3.4

-5.74

Other income

1.97

0.03

0.29

0.87

Profit before tax

28.39

20.78

20.01

6.36

Taxes

-8.81

-7

-5.59

-2.82

Tax rate

-31.03

-33.72

-27.97

-44.33

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

19.58

13.77

14.41

3.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

19.58

13.77

14.41

3.54

yoy growth (%)

42.17

-4.43

306.99

7.26

NPM

10.37

8.45

9.43

3.69

Krishana Phosch. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Krishana Phoschem Ltd

