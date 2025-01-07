Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
188.72
162.94
152.71
95.75
yoy growth (%)
15.82
6.7
59.47
20.26
Raw materials
-102.91
-85.47
-76.57
-50.26
As % of sales
54.52
52.45
50.14
52.49
Employee costs
-10.08
-9.05
-1.92
-1.43
As % of sales
5.34
5.55
1.26
1.49
Other costs
-36.78
-33.16
-40.76
-24.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.49
20.35
26.69
25.96
Operating profit
38.94
35.26
33.44
19.19
OPM
20.63
21.64
21.89
20.04
Depreciation
-10.24
-11.7
-10.31
-7.95
Interest expense
-2.27
-2.81
-3.4
-5.74
Other income
1.97
0.03
0.29
0.87
Profit before tax
28.39
20.78
20.01
6.36
Taxes
-8.81
-7
-5.59
-2.82
Tax rate
-31.03
-33.72
-27.97
-44.33
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
19.58
13.77
14.41
3.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
19.58
13.77
14.41
3.54
yoy growth (%)
42.17
-4.43
306.99
7.26
NPM
10.37
8.45
9.43
3.69
