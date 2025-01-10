Krishana Phoschem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
30.91
34.84
27.56
27.71
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
230.9
186.2
119.54
97.05
Net Worth
261.81
221.04
147.1
124.76
Minority Interest
Debt
277.26
69.59
20.97
12.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.91
5.83
6.99
5.45
Total Liabilities
549.98
296.46
175.06
142.35
Fixed Assets
361.68
176.96
101.06
95.83
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
188.29
119.48
73.98
46.51
Inventories
110.9
55.38
40.79
31.7
Inventory Days
78.88
71
Sundry Debtors
74.08
52.21
27.87
18.11
Debtor Days
53.9
40.56
Other Current Assets
35.5
45.22
25.76
11.9
Sundry Creditors
-8.84
-20.93
-11.47
-5.26
Creditor Days
22.18
11.78
Other Current Liabilities
-23.35
-12.4
-8.97
-9.94
Cash
0.02
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
549.99
296.45
175.06
142.36
