Krishana Phoschem Ltd

Krishana Phoschem Ltd Peer Comparison

210.85
(1.81%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

KRISHANA PHOSCHEM LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

951.1

058,754.1411.180.111,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,874.85

37.455,299.08695.860.327,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.85

12.919,898.4500.421.514,346.18202.24

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

116.53

25.559,268.94227.460.443,843.8446.12

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

169.72

48.829,102.8978.60.754,289.5683.96

Krishana Phosch.: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

