Board of directors considered and fixed 20th September 2024 as date of Annual General Meeting and approved Draft Notice convening Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing / Other Audio-Visual Means. Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/08/2024) Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024) Scrutinizers Report of Krishana Phoschem Limited (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/09/2024)