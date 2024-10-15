iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishana Phoschem Ltd Board Meeting

207.71
(0.95%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:39:42 AM

Krishana Phosch. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting15 Jan 20257 Jan 2025
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024 and other business matters
Board Meeting17 Dec 202417 Dec 2024
Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 17, 2024.
Board Meeting15 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)
Board Meeting17 Aug 202417 Aug 2024
Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 17, 2024.
Board Meeting29 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Krishana Phoschem Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
Board Meeting11 May 20244 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 11, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.50 per equity share. Krishana Phoschem Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2024. Krishana Phoschem Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024) Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Krishana phoschem Limited Dec 23 Quarter Result in Machine Readable Form. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/03/2024)

Krishana Phosch.: Related News

No Record Found

