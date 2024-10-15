Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 7 Jan 2025

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024 and other business matters

Board Meeting 17 Dec 2024 17 Dec 2024

Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 17, 2024.

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Aug 2024 17 Aug 2024

Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 17, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 20 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Krishana Phoschem Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)

Board Meeting 11 May 2024 4 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 11, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.50 per equity share. Krishana Phoschem Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024