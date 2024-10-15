|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|15 Jan 2025
|7 Jan 2025
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024 and other business matters
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 17, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|7 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 15, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 Aug 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 17, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 Krishana Phoschem Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 May 2024
|4 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, dividend and other business matters Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 11, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of 0.50 per equity share. Krishana Phoschem Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2024. Krishana Phoschem Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024) Krishana Phoschem Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Krishana phoschem Limited Dec 23 Quarter Result in Machine Readable Form. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/03/2024)
