Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
900.9
|-9.80
|-1.08
|4860.73
|11.15
Maithan Alloys Ltd
1160.6
|14.60
|1.27
|3378.69
|3.99
Hira Ferro Alloys Ltd
31.85
|0.55
|1.76
|62.39
|8.24
Impex Ferro Tech Ltd
2.99
|-0.07
|-2.29
|26.29
|0
Visa Steel Ltd
39.31
|1.87
|4.99
|455.17
|0
Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd
13.45
|-0.15
|-1.10
|285.37
|0
Jainam Ferro Alloys (I) Ltd
228.25
|6.35
|2.86
|241.06
|38.73
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.